

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation slowed in July, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.6 percent rise in June.



Restaurants and hotels prices grew by 3.2 percent annually in July and those of housing water and energy costs increased by 3.1 percent.



Prices for leisure and culture, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in July.



