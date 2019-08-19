JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 19
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Director Declaration
19 August 2019
In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:
Sharon Parr was appointed to the Board of Acorn Income Fund Limited on 16 August 2019.
For further information:
|Ed Berry / Kit Dunford
FTI Consulting
|+44 (0) 20 3727 1046 / 1143
|David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.
|+1 (212) 485 9410
|Sam Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
|+44 (0) 1481 745385
About JZCP
JZ Capital Partners ("JZCP") is one of the oldest closed-end investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It seeks to provide shareholders with a return by investing selectively in US and European microcap companies and US real estate. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. ("JZAI") which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for more than 35 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI's experts work with the existing management of microcap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.