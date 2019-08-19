Silmäasema Oyj: Coronaria Oy's announcement on Friday concerning a mandatory tender offer

Silmäasema Oyj

Press Release

19 August 2019 at 11:00 EET

Coronaria Oy's announcement on Friday concerning a mandatory tender offer

On Friday, 16 August 2019, the Silmäasema Oyj Board of Directors received information of purchases of the company's shares made by Coronaria Oy and of Coronaria's obligation to make a mandatory tender offer on Silmäasema Oyj's stock.

In order to protect the interests of all of Silmäasema Oyj's shareholders, the Board will evaluate the tender offer when it has been made public in accordance with applicable laws and self-regulation and the timetables they impose. Nordea Bank Abp and HPP Attorneys Ltd will act as company's advisors.

Silmäasema Oyj

Board of Directors

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 14 eye clinics in Finland as well as nine stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. Silmäasema's Group net sales were EUR 122,9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.