Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Resignation of Director 19-Aug-2019 / 09:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 August 2019 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED (The "Company" or "VVV") Resignation of Director The Company announces that Aaron Lucas has resigned as a director with immediate effect. Christopher Gordon, Non-Executive Director stated: "The Company wishes to thank Aaron for his input during the initial public offering to the NEX Exchange Growth Market and his hard work up until his resignation." The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: The Company Christopher Gordon + 44 (0) 7834 834 182 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 17172 EQS News ID: 859367 End of Announcement EQS News Service

