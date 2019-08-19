Preato Capital AB - Public tender offer Final result of Preato Capital AB's mandatory public tender offer for all shares in Yleislektroniikka Oyj Preato Capital AB Stock Exchange Release 19 August 2019 at 11:40 am NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. Preato Capital AB (the "Offeror") commenced on 24 July 2019 a mandatory public tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Yleiselektroniikka Oyj ("Yleiselektroniikka or the "Company"), which are not held by the Company or any of its subsidiaries (the "Takeover Bid"). The acceptance period for the Tender Offer commenced on 24 July 2019 at 9:30 (Finnish time) and expired on 15 August 2019 at 16:00 (Finnish time) ("Offer Period"). According to the final result of the Tender Offer, the shares tendered in the Tender Offer represent approximately 17.50 percent of all the issued and outstanding shares and voting rights in the Company. The shares tendered in the Tender Offer together with the 2,020,381 Yleiselektroniikka shares acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and otherwise by the Offeror, represent approximately a total of 79.13 percent of all the issued and outstanding shares and voting rights in the Company. The offer price for the shares validly tendered during the Offer Period will be paid to the shareholders on or about 21 August 2019 in accordance with the payment procedures described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. In Helsinki, 19 August 2019 Preato Capital AB Additional information: Simon Hallqvist, Chairman of the Board, Preato Capital AB Tel. +358 40 510 2760 Preato Capital in brief Preato Capital is a privately owned investment company that commenced its operations in 2004. Preato Capital invests in majorities in established and profitable small and medium-sized companies in the Nordic region with a proven business model and good cash flow. Preato Capital does not have a pre-determined holding period for its investments and it does not actively seek exits but develops the target companies actively in the long-term in close cooperation with their management. Preato Capital has offices in both Helsinki and Stockholm. Yleiselektroniikka in brief Yleiselektroniikka is a Finnish electronics company established in 1969. The Company is one of Finland's most significant component and production equipment suppliers for demanding electronics and communications applications. Yleiselektroniikka employs over 200 people, of whom approximately 50 in Finland. In addition to Finland, the Company has operations in the Baltic countries and Russia. In 2018, the Company generated a turnover of 57.2 million euros. The Company is headquartered in Espoo, where it also has a store and a product warehouse. Yleiselektroniikka has been listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange since 1988. 