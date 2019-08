BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat releases euro area final consumer price data for July. Economists expect the inflation to remain at 1.1 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro advanced against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 118.36 against the yen, 1.0857 against the franc, 0.9158 against the pound and 1.1104 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



