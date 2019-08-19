

- BERENBERG CUTS MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PRICE TARGET TO 230 (265) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES AVON RUBBER PRICE TARGET TO 1800 (1625) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS FRESNILLO PLC PRICE TARGET TO 850 (1000) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS SPIRAX-SARCO PRICE TARGET TO 8370 (9000) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES CYBG TO 'BUY' ('NEUTRAL') - TARGET 170 (195) PENCE



