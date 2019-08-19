

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump's chief economic advisor said that Washington and Beijing are working actively to revive negotiations aimed at ending the trade war.



Investors are also anticipating a fresh wave of stimulus measures from central banks around the world after China announced measures to help lower borrowing costs for companies and Germany reportedly said it may ease its fiscal policy to counter a possible recession.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 26 points, or 0.50 percent, at 5,327 after rising 1.2 percent on Friday.



Banks moved higher as longer-term bond yields in the euro zone came off their record low levels.



BNP Paribas rose 1.1 percent, Credit Agricole gained half a percent and Societe Generale added 1 percent.



