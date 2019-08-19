Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FING LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Aug-2019 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 16-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 173.0855 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 84626 CODE: FING LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FING LN Sequence No.: 17183 EQS News ID: 859439 End of Announcement EQS News Service

