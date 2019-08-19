Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Aug-2019 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.1842 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1187100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 17198 EQS News ID: 859469 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2019 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)