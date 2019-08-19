

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $51.42 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $35.05 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $53.99 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $530.45 million from $534.75 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $53.99 Mln. vs. $66.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $530.45 Mln vs. $534.75 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX