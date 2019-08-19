Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 332.46p INCLUDING current year revenue 341.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 325.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 334.52p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---