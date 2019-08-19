Reveal Data Launches 19th Worldwide Data Center

International reach emphasizes the company's mission to bring global eDiscovery and investigation solutions to law firms, corporate legal departments, and service providers of all sizes

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveal Data, the leading provider of eDiscovery and investigation software and services tailored for global use, today announced the launch of its newest data center in Tokyo. The company now has 19 data centers across five continents, allowing law firms, corporate legal departments, and service providers to host their data where needed and benefit from a scalable and secure infrastructure.



The company shared the news during the annual conference for the International Legal Technology Providers Association (ILTA) (https://www.iltacon.org/home'ssopc=1) in Orlando, Florida.

The 19 data centers underscore the company's commitment to making global eDiscovery accessible to all legal organizations with solutions and services that:

Assist with compliance with international data privacy requirements such as Data Subject Access Requests (DSAR).

Offer multilingual user interfaces, (including Japanese, simplified Chinese, French, Spanish and more) and the automatic detection of more than 160 languages.

Provide knowledgeable consulting and support services worldwide.

"As more businesses expand internationally, law firms, corporate legal departments and service providers need an eDiscovery solution that focuses on the unique requirements of discovery on all continents," said Wendell Jisa, chief executive officer for Reveal Data. "This is especially true for medium-sized law firms and corporate legal departments, who have in the past faced overpriced and oversized solutions that cannot adequately meet their needs. With Reveal Data, legal organizations can expand globally with our highly scalable, cloud-based eDiscovery and investigation solution offered at a simple, accessible price."

The addition of the latest data center follows a busy summer for the company. Reveal Data announced the acquisition of Mindseye Solutions in June, creating a comprehensive eDiscovery solution that includes data processing, early case assessment, storage, review and artificial intelligence. That same month, the company disclosed that it received a significant investment from Gallant Capital Partners, a Los Angeles based investment firm. Finally, Reveal Data has released more than 300 new features over the past 12 months, reflecting the company's balance of client-driven methodology and rapidly anticipating and meeting the needs of eDiscovery as it evolves.

Company representatives will be onsite during ILTACON. To reserve an appointment, contact ttrinh@revealdata.com (mailto:ttrinh@revealdata.com). To learn more about the company, visit www.revealdata.com (http://www.revealdata.com/).

About Reveal Data Corporation

Reveal Data, founded in 2008, gives law firms, corporate legal departments, and service providers eDiscovery and investigation software and services tailored for global use. A highly scalable, cloud-based solution, it offers 19 data centers worldwide, compliance with international data privacy protocols, multilingual user interfaces, the automatic detection of more than 160 languages, and worldwide consulting and support services. Reveal Data creates productivity with a familiar interface and intuitive design so that legal professionals can focus on review, not training. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional offices in Washington, DC and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, please visit www.revealdata.com/ (https://revealdata.com/).