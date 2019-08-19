

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SSR Motorsports recalled about 420 units of competition off-road motorcycles citing crash and injury hazards.



The company noted that the vehicle's front fork assembly can fail during use, causing the rider to lose control and crash.



The company received three reports of the front fork assembly failing, and two incidents out of that resulting in bruising.



The recall, conducted under the Fast Track Recall process of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, involves two-wheeled 2019 SSR Motorsports motorcycles with model numbers SR70Auto, SR70C, SR110Semi/DX, and SR125Auto.



These motorcycles were manufactured by Zhejiang Kayo Motor Co. Ltd., of China and imported by California-based SSR Motorsports.



The products were sold at authorized SSR Motorsports dealers across the United States from February 2019 through June 2019 for between $800 and $1,200.



SSR Motorsports urged the consumers to immediately stop using the recalled motorcycles and contact the local dealer for a free repair.



