The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 21 August 2019 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0060522746 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Fast Ejendom Danmark ------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 2,741,107 shares (DKK 5,482,214) ------------------------------------------------------- Change: 81,665 shares (DKK 163,330) ------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 2,659,442 shares (DKK 5,318,884) ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FED ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 98410 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=734958