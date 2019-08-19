The global truffles market size is poised to reach USD 375.3 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global truffles market 2019-2023.
The market is driven by the growth in commercial truffle farming. Also, the health benefits of truffle is anticipated to boost the growth of the truffles market during the forecast period.
Truffles are popular in the culinary world and are some of the premium ingredients preferred by chefs and food lovers. Along with the nutritional value, they have a strong flavor and pungent aroma. Also, truffles are a good source of antioxidants, which reduces the risk of chronic conditions such as heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes. Truffles also exhibit antimicrobial properties that can help restrict the growth of pathogenic bacteria.
Furthermore, commercial farming has helped in reducing the supply and demand gap for them by increasing truffle production. The commercial farms offer a higher yield of truffles than traditional cultivation. The increasing research and development of cultivation techniques will further boost the yield of commercial farms. This growth in commercial truffle farming will be one of the major factors influencing the growth of the global truffle market during the forecast period.
The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:
- Gazzarrini Tartufi
- La Maison Plantin
- La Truffe du Ventoux
- SABATINO TRUFFLES
- The Truffle Wine Co
- URBANI TARTUFI S.r.l.
Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:
The Truffles Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segment:
- Black truffles
- White truffles
- Others
Key Regions for the Truffles Market:
Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
