Nixplay Signage and PCCW Global to collaborate on IoT and digital signage

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nixplay Signage, a division of Nixplay, the world's leading smart photo frame designer and manufacturer, has announced a strategic partnership with PCCW Global, the international operating division of HKT, Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider to jointly explore greater activation of Internet of Things and digital signage.

Nixplay Signage provides an out-of-the-box digital signage solution with integrated hardware and software offerings that can benefit companies spanning every industry. With PCCW Global's vast global network coverage, this collaboration will explore bringing connectivity to digital signage irrespective of location or connection.

"With the emergence of digital signage as a hygienic factor in literally every industry, we believe the market demands not only innovative hardware and software, but connectivity options, too," says David Fergusson, Managing Director of Nixplay and Nixplay Signage. "Our collaboration with PCCW Global will enable us to jointly innovate and deliver solutions that make technology accessible irrespective of location."

"IoT is transforming everyday objects into connected smart systems that will enrich our lives, wherever we are. We are very proud to be the IoT business partner of Nixplay and excited to jointly explore international business opportunities together," says Craig Price, Senior Vice President, Mobility Products and Marketing, PCCW Global.

About Nixplay Signage

Creedon Technologies was founded in 2007 with a vision to connect people with technology. In 2009 the company's first brand, NIX, was launched and quickly became the number one Digital Photo Frame in the USA. In December 2013 Nixplay was launched and has gone on to become the top selling Cloud connected Digital Photo Frame in the world. Our success stems from our commitment to innovation, design and user experience, a belief that still stands to this day.

In 2016, Nixplay Signage was launched in response to requests from our existing consumer base who challenged us to create an equally simple solution for their corporate needs. As the premier integrated hardware and software offering, Nixplay Signage is trusted by businesses of every size - from local stores, to leading Fortune 500 companies.

