Energy EXCH Launches Economic Calendar for Oil Traders

TAMPA BAY, Florida, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy EXCH , a website that provides market information to energy traders, has launched an economic calendar that is exclusively focused on events that move the WTI Crude, Brent Crude, Natural Gas, Heating Oil, and Gasoline markets.

"The energy-focused calendar is our latest pursuit in connecting traders to the markets," said David Lawrence, President of Fair Economy, Inc., creators of Energy EXCH. "Oil traders have always had to sift through generic calendars to identify the events that will affect their trades. Our new calendar saves traders this hassle, and gives them a complete picture of all events that move the energy markets."

Every event covered on the economic calendar is presented as it relates to the energy markets, resulting in an easy-to-use resource that keeps traders in the know. The calendar is packed with modern features like event filtering, economic data charts, adjustable time zone, and linked news. Most importantly, it's backed by a team of financial economists operating 24/7 to ensure the calendar is accurate, reliable, and current, so that traders can depend on it for their most important decisions.

"The new calendar furthers our ideal that traders come away from every visit with fresh ideas, more knowledge, and keen market awareness," Lawrence said.

The economic calendar can be found at https://www.energyexch.com.

About Energy EXCH

The Energy EXCH website is designed exclusively for professional traders participating in the oil and gas markets. Its mission is to keep traders connected - to the markets and each other - in ways that positively influence their trading results. The website includes forums where traders from around the world share ideas, an economic calendar that covers all events that move the energy markets, news that keeps traders attune with breaking stories, and market charts based on real-time spot prices. Energy EXCH is owned and operated by Fair Economy, Inc., a company dedicated to the democratization of financial information.

