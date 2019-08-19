American Battery Metals Corporation Expects to Address Perception of Shortages and Doubts by Executing on its Plan for Exploration and Mining

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, today responded to electric vehicle pioneer Tesla's concerns about critical minerals supply shortages.

At a recent battery metals conference , Sara Maryssael, Tesla's global supply manager for battery metals, expressed concern about "a shortage of crucial battery minerals used in the creation of batteries for not only EVs but smart-home systems." Maryssael cited underinvestment in the mining sector as a factor.

American Battery Metals Corporation, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole, acknowledged Marryssael's concerns, but stated other factors that currently lead to tepid investor confidence. Cole, cited, "One challenge facing investors is that so many exploration companies put out fanciful promotional releases, but they aren't in a position to develop or produce from their claims."

Cole, continued with tangible solutions, stating, "At American Battery Metals Corporation, we are focused on consistent, methodical execution of our strategic plan. We are vertically integrated, which minimizes risk and maximizes the potential for bringing critical resources online in the near term. We are serious about helping the U.S. break free from the reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals."

American Battery Metals Corporation is currently focused on exploration and mining of lithium from the Company's claims in Railroad Valley, NV. It is also in the midst of research and development of extraction and battery recycling technologies.

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB: ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com.

