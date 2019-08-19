The California Independent System Operator has warned state regulators that there could be a 4.7 GW capacity shortfall in 2022, in the early evening hours of the annual peak demand events of September. The grid operator has suggested the alteration of water cooling laws, as well as increased procurement of resources.The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has suggested, in a response filed with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), that "refinements (to an earlier analysis) indicate a greater operational deficiency reaching maximums of 2,300 MW, 4,400 MW, and 4,700 MW in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...