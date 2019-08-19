Visiongain Publishes Global Electric Fuse Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Power Fuse & Fuse Link, Distribution Cutouts, Cartridge & Plug Fuse), by Voltage (Low, Medium), by End User (Utilities, Residential, and Commercial), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• The electrical fuse is a device that is used to protect source from over current. It is a Power fuse, less resistive, and cheap device used to interrupt a circuit under short circuit, excessive overload or over-current conditions.

• Electrical fuse is used from the generating stations to small home appliances. It is used for overload and short circuit protection in high voltage (up to 66 kV) and low voltage (up to 400V) installations.

Market Overview and Trends

• The main purpose of using a fuse in a circuit is to limit the excessive damage to the equipment.

• A fuse is an automatic disconnection of supply which is frequently shortened to ADS.

• Electric fuses have different End Users and the voltage requirement for each of these End Users is different.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise in investments in renewable and energy storage.

• Increasing investments in T&D infrastructure plans.

• Revival of investments in construction sector.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Increasing demand for substitutes such as MCBS, and MCCBS

• Surge in investments in smart grid vision.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Power Fuse & Fuse Link Market, 2019-2029

• Distribution Cutouts Market, 2019-2029

Voltage

• Low Voltage Market, 2019-2029

• Medium Voltage Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Utilities Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Residential Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Battery raw Voltage manufacturers can command a lucrative opportunity market by improving the quality and efficiency of raw Voltages in terms of energy and storage.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Electric Fuse technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

Alstom SA

AVX Corporation

Berker

Bourns

Bticino

Efapel

Fuji Electric

G&W

General Electric (GE)

Gewiss

Hager Group

Havells

Leviton

Littlefuse

Maxwell Technologies Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric

Panasonic Electronic Devices Co., Ltd

Peha

Pennsylvania Breaker LLC

Philips

Polytronics Technology Corporation

Rexel

Sano Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

