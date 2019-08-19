Zhuding International Limited: Zhuding's Building Green Future Across China (OTCMKTS:ZHUD)

FUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / As more and more Chinese become more environmentally savvy, Zhuding International Limited (OTC PINK:ZHUD) have responded by placing more focus on green construction material products. China rolled out its first set of national standards for green buildings in 2006, to protect environment and reduce pollution during the construction and use of the buildings.

Zhuding, is boosting its manufacturing capacity. In general, green building incorporates design, construction, and operations practices that use sustainable materials in construction, achieve energy efficiency and water savings, and improve indoor air quality, among other measurable targets. Increasing environmental awareness and central government policies that set ambitious targets to reduce China's pollution may make green building practices more widespread in the coming years. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (MOHURD) targeted around half of China's new urban buildings must have the green construction standards by 2020.

"Green buildings yield significant operational savings compared with traditional buildings and produce higher asset values and there is still much room for improvement," according to Mulin Xiang, CEO of Zhuding. Citing that, "sustainable business practices are the top social reason. Most importantly, market demand and recognition are both growing in China, which means green construction materials will pay in the long run, both environmentally and financially," he added. Green building makes up a small proportion of China's construction industry, but government targets may give sustainable building a boost over the next five years.

