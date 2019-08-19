Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub Announces "Pizza Dare Night #1" this Friday Night, August 23rd!

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub in Fishers, IN will be offering up free samples of their exotic new pizza creation, Octo-Pie, featuring baked octopus tentacles

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Don't be a sucker for the ordinary - it's the first in a series of Noble Roman's "Pizza Dare Nights!" Join Noble Roman's very own Chef Tyler at the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub in Fishers, IN on August 23rd for a free tasting of his newest pizza creation...Octo-Pie!

Octo-Pie is an exotic pizza featuring octopus tentacles brushed with rosemary infused olive oil. The octopus is baked on Noble Roman's traditional thin crust with classic red sauce, Mozzarella and feta cheese, roasted red bell peppers and seasoned with basil and garlic. Wrap your arms around that!

This Friday night Chef Tyler will be joining the crew at the Fisher's Craft Pizza & Pub from 5:30 to 7:30 PM for the first in a series of "Pizza Dare Nights." It's a regular fun night out for pizza, with a twist - if you dare! Order off the menu as normal and enjoy your favorite pizza and breadsticks. Chef Tyler will be circulating through the dining room throughout the evening offering up free slices of Octo-Pie if you're brave enough to try. It's exotic and delicious - and it makes for Monday morning bragging rights at work!

Come on and join the fun this Friday night for all your Noble Roman's favorites...and a free taste of Octo-Pie! (If you dare!)

WHAT: Free tastes of Noble Roman's exotic Octo-Pie featuring baked octopus tentacles

WHERE: Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub in Fishers - 11715 Allisonville Road

WHEN: Friday, August 23rd from 5:30 to 7:30 PM

HOST: Noble Roman's Chef Tyler, Resident Pie Master

About Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is on a mission to put the fun back in to going out for pizza! You'll find all the Noble Roman's favorites, including hand-rolled breadsticks and scratch-made pizzas. There are over 40 toppings to choose from and everything is baked and served super-fast to order. The lunch selection is great with individual pizzas, jumbo fresh salads, new baked sandwiches and homestyle pastas. Relax in the comfortable yet modern dining room and watch dough being made in the glass enclosed dough room. Enjoy a beer or glass of wine from the bar, with 32 beers and 16 wines to choose from. A Dust & Drizzle station allows you to customize your pizza, salad or pasta with goodies like rosemary-infused olive oil, honey and Italian spices. Kids (and adults!) enjoy Noble Roman's self-serve root beer tap, which is part of a special menu for customers 12 and younger. All of this plus over 15 large screen TV's. Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub will WOW you on every visit!

