The global aircraft decorative laminates market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The use of HPL is increasing significantly for window panes, doors, and the flooring of aircraft, as it offers more durability than a low-pressure laminate (LPL). This is mainly because HPLs are manufactured under high pressures and temperatures. HPL is also fire-resistant, flame-retardant, abrasion-resistant, and impact-resistant material and is not prone to wear and tear, cracks, scratches, and impact. Also, it is hygienic, harmless, and non-toxic, making it a viable option to be used in aircraft decorative laminates. Thus, the increasing demand for HPL will have a positive impact on aircraft decorative laminates market.

As per Technavio, the rise in the use of innovative fiber-reinforced laminates will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market: Rise in Use of Innovative Fiber-Reinforced Laminates

Fiber-reinforced laminates such as fiber metal laminates (FMLs) are highly used in aircraft applications. FMLs provide a combination of metals and composites, which can enable the features of organic matrix composites and metals. The use of FMLs offers a reduction in the weight as compared to current metallic structures. Thus, the demand for FML is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

"Apart from the rise in use of innovative fiber-reinforced laminates, other factors such as the growing demand for luxury air travel, and the growing aircraft fleet will boost the aircraft decorative laminates market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global aircraft decorative laminates market by type (film laminates and reinforced laminates) and geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by the APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the Aircraft decorative laminates market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the growth of the air transport industry, and the growing focus on refurbishing aged aircraft.

