Findit, Inc. Selected by Johnny Wooten Car Care Products To Improve Online Web Presence and Local Store Recognition

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) has been select by Johnny Wooten, an auto detailing and accessories store, to assist in the expansion of the Johnny Wooten brand. Findit will collaborate with Johnny Wooten to accomplish the online marketing goals they are looking to achieve with a short term and long term strategy.

Findit will be providing content creation, social posting and sharing through multiple Findit sites set up under the Johnny Wooten name. The campaign will consist of targeting specific items that Johnny Wooten sells to reach the consumers who are looking for their products online or in their store. Johnny Wooten has a retail operation located at 229 East Polo Road Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Findit.com will heighten brand awareness of Johnny Wooten to help improve sales and increase website traffic as well as storefront traffic.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are excited to work with Tim and his son of the same name at Johnny Wooten, to help improve overall online exposure through social media marketing and content creation and SEO. As more and more content is created on Findit and shared throughout social media, we are confident Johnny Wooten will see an increase in website traffic as well as an increase in search results in search engines which in turn will hopefully lead to more sales of products. With the local brick and mortar store we will look to also increase their local visibility."



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIfJX6ZyMCk

Johnny Wooten sells a variety of car care items that range from interior car care to exterior car care. Some of the items for sale online or in their store are: all purpose cleaners, waxes and compounds, floor liner, metal polish, wheel cleaner, bug remover, glass cleaner, carpet and leather care, air fresheners, detailing brushes and accessories and more.

Findit's initiative will be to help improve overall indexing and brand awareness throughout social media and search so that Johnny Wooten reaches more and more consumers who are looking for auto detailing products.

About Johnny Wooten

Johnny Wooten's is an auto detailing and accessories store. We carry Castle, Duragloss, and our own Johnny Wooten cleaning supply line. We have a large line of accessories, such as Nerf Bars/Step Bar, Brush Guards, Vent Visors, Bug Shields, and much more. Johnny Wooten's has been in business for over thirty years. This is due to hard work, good employees, and having a good relationship with our customers. Our staff at Johnny Wooten Car Care are very knowledgeable about our products. We at Johnny Wooten Car Care take pride in helping our customers with all their car care needs.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556572/Findit-Inc-Selected-by-Johnny-Wooten-Car-Care-Products-To-Improve-Online-Web-Presence-and-Local-Store-Recognition