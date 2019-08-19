kinesis: Kinesis partners with hardware wallet provider CoolbitX introducing cold storage of Kinesis currencies and Kinesis Velocity Tokens

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Kinesis is proud to announce a partnership with CoolBitX Technology, the developers of the world's first credit card-sized hardware wallet, the CoolWallet S. This partnership will enable Kinesis digital currencies, KAU (1-gram gold) and KAG (1-ounce silver), along with the Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) to be stored on the CoolWallet S hardware wallet, along with other cryptocurrencies.



The hardware wallet is a contemporary mobile solution that secures crypto assets and empowers the user. As thin as a credit card, it can fit safely in the user's pocket or wallet, giving discreet access to your holdings, on the go, wherever you are.



Compatible on both Android and iOS, the usability and the patented water-proof and tamper-proof security make the CoolWallet S the cold wallet of choice for those seeking a secure, innovative and convenient cold storage solution.

This unique partnership has been formed with Kinesis customers in mind, as storage of Kinesis currencies on the CoolWallet S will still track and deliver fee-sharing yields to holders. This new form of "cool storage" is set to be integrated with the Kinesis Blockchain Network, and provides users with an added layer of security by having their gold and silver currencies safely secured in an offline environment.

The CoolBitX mission is closely aligned with Kinesis's vision to provide blockchain solutions that allow for safe and active participation for everyone. To deliver a bridge between blockchain technology and everyday use this partnership forms a key component in making digital currencies more accessible, marking an important milestone in the blockchain industry.

CoolBitX has greatly reduced the threat from third-party phishing scams by offering its own app in combination with its hardware. This end-to-end protection will provide Kinesis currency holders with greater security and control of their digital currencies, over and above any other hard wallet solution available on the market today.

Michael Ou, CEO of CoolBitX, said: "We are proud to be the partner of choice for Kinesis in offering their customers a safe, user-friendly way of securing their digital assets. Our CoolWallet S solution is aimed at giving consumers the certainty that their assets are secure, while maintaining flexibility and ease of use through bluetooth connectivity. The KAU and KAG tokens serve as valuable additions to the CoolBitX ecosystem, as the first precious-metal backed tokens on CoolWallet S, while the Kinesis team share our overall ambition of providing a safe and efficient user experience for all members of the trading community."

Thomas Coughlin, CEO Kinesis comments: "Our customers expressed the need for a secure, hard wallet solution to protect their Kinesis currencies and we listened. We are very excited to be able to deliver this solution to our customers and even happier still, with such a cutting edge product built by an industry leader in hard wallet technology. CoolWallet is a great solution and we look forward to launching this as an option that provides our customers with greater peace of mind."

About Kinesis

Kinesis is a monetary system based on the traditionally stable commodities, gold and silver. Kinesis users can instantly spend their precious metals holdings at point of sale anywhere in the world with the Kinesis debit card or transfer directly over the blockchain in seconds, opening up fast cross-border payments with low transaction fees.

Unlike other gold and silver backed cryptocurrencies, Kinesis currencies are divisible digital units of physical gold and silver, using the blockchain as a medium of exchange and a registry of ownership.

Holders of the Kinesis currencies have allocated legal title to the underlying physical bullion holdings, eliminating counterparty risk and allowing for physical redemption directly from one of seven Kinesis vaulting providers.

This system is made safe and reliable through a plethora of strategic and technical partnerships with deep roots in the precious metals and exchange industries.

The Kinesis Velocity Token is a utility token attached to the success of the Kinesis system, providing participants with a 20% share of all the transaction fees generated proportionate to their holdings of the limited 300k supply.

Over 79,000 KVTs have been sold to date and are currently for sale to the public at USD1,000/KVT.

KVTs are now in the public sale period, ending on 30th August 2019. More information available at www.kinesis.money

About CoolBitX

CoolBitX Technology Ltd. (CBX) is an international blockchain security company that specializes in designing and implementing U.S.-patented digital asset compliance software and hardware platforms for millions of global users. Founded in 2014 by Michael Ou and backed by an investment from SBI Holdings, CoolBitX introduced its first-generation wallet in 2016, and released the CoolWallet S in 2018. With all its security features pared down to the size of a credit card, CoolWallet S is the world's first hardware wallet that allows for Bluetooth-enabled pairing with users' mobile phones. CoolWallet S also stores multiple digital assets, including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH, ZEN, BNB, and ERC20 tokens. Currently, CoolBitX is focused on the development of Sygna, a complete KYC/AML solution that will foster optimal regulatory compliance and greatly improve the reputation and operations of the virtual currency industry at large. For more information on CoolBitX, visit https://coolbitx.com/.

