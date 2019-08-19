The global malaria rapid diagnostic devices market size is poised to grow by USD 100 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Malaria rapid diagnostic devices Market Analysis Report by product (consumables and systems) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) 2019 2023"

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-malaria-rapid-diagnostics-devices-market-industry-analysis?

The market is driven by the growing awareness about malaria and its diagnostics. Also, new product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of malaria rapid diagnostic devices market.

Several public and private organizations are increasingly implementing strategic plans to create awareness about malaria and malaria diagnostics to control the disease. For instance, the Government of India had implemented a Strategic Plan for Malaria Control in India 2012-2017 to eliminate malaria from the country. Such increasing awareness programs by various government and non-government organizations will increase the adoption of rapid malaria diagnostic devices and will thus fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies in malaria rapid diagnostic devices market are focusing on strengthening their market positions and expanding their product portfolio by offering a wide variety of diagnostic products. Some of the recent launches include Alere Malaria by Alere and ErbaQik kits by Transasia Bio-Medicals. Thus, the increasing number of product launches will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Abbott

bioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Sight Diagnostics

Market Segmentation by product:

Malaria rapid diagnostic devices market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Consumables

Systems

Key Regions for malaria rapid diagnostic devices Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

