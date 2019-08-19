The global clinical reference laboratory services market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Hospitals and clinics are witnessing a significant burden on their in-house laboratories for performing routine and non-routine laboratory testing procedures. This is creating excessive pressure on laboratory personnel, thereby increasing the risk of inaccuracy in the results of diagnostic tests. Thus, end-users are increasingly outsourcing laboratory services to reference laboratories, which is fueling the growth of the market in focus.

As per Technavio, the increasing integration of EMRs with LIS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market: Increasing Integration of EMRs with LIS

Several end-users such as hospitals are integrating EMRs with LIS of reference laboratories, as it helps them to improve the process of online laboratory test ordering and access to report results. The integration of EMER systems with LIS also enables financial benefits to physicians and hospitals using EMR systems. Thus, the integration of EMRs with LIS will be one of the key trends in the clinical reference laboratory services market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the integration of EMRs with LIS, other factors such as the increasing partnerships between reference laboratories and risk management service providers, and the increasing access to online test services will boost the clinical reference laboratory services market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Clinical reference laboratory services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global clinical reference laboratory services market by application (clinical chemistry, human and tumor genetics, medical microbiology and cytology, and other esoteric tests) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, Asia is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of online test ordering and the growing demand for laboratory testing services from insurance service providers.

