Growing awareness about climate change has led to increased concerns over the amount of carbon emissions resulting from various economic activities. The rising carbon emissions have resulted in the global need for decarbonization of the transportation, industrial, and power generation sectors. This is paving the way for the adoption of clean sources of energy and the use of alternatives, such as natural gas over fossil fuels. Thus, rising carbon emissions will drive the demand for natural gas, thereby fueling market growth.

As per Technavio, the growth in natural gas production from unconventional sources will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Gas Utilities Market: Growth in Natural Gas Production from Unconventional Sources

Oil and gas companies are increasingly focusing on producing natural gas from unconventional sources such as shale formations, and coal seams. Hence, the rapid growth in unconventional gas reserves is likely to boost natural gas production, which in turn will boost the growth of the global gas utilities market.

"Apart from the growth in natural gas production from unconventional sources, other factors such as technological advances in gas distribution, and the development of gas supply and distribution infrastructure will boost the gas utilities market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Gas Utilities Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global gas utilities market by end-user (power generation, residential and commercial, industrial, and others) and geographical regions (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

The EMEA region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and APAC, respectively. The dominance of EMEA can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for clean energy sources, and substantial production of natural gas in the region.

