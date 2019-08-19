TGS: Mandatory Notification of Trades

ASKER, NORWAY (19 August 2019) - In February 2019, TGS implemented an Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) pursuant to which eligible employees are allowed to purchase TGS common shares at a discount through payroll deductions. The ESPP operates in six-month periods, and at the end of each period, employees have the option to purchase stock at a 15% discount to the market price at the time of purchase. The plan sets a maximum purchase of 100 shares per employee per six-month period. On August 19, 2019 the following primary insiders purchased shares through as participants in the ESPP. The schedule attached reflects the holdings of the primary insiders following the purchase.

Knut Agersborg -- 100 shares

Katja Akentieva -- 100 shares

Fredrik Amundsen -- 100 shares

William J.C. Ashby -- 100 shares

Kristian Kuvaas Johansen -- 100 shares

Tana LaDon Pool -- 100 shares

Sven Borre Larsen -- 100 shares

Stein Ove Isaksen -- 100 shares

Vivi Suhr Engebretsen -- 50 shares

