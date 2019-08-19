Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 19.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A14UQC ISIN: FR0012333284 Ticker-Symbol: 2X1 
Frankfurt
19.08.19
18:20 Uhr
8,160 Euro
+0,130
+1,62 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABIVAX SA8,160+1,62 %