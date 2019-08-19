Marijuana News Today
The marijuana news today is on the bleaker side, as we see regulatory hurdles causing a vast disparity in marijuana pricing from state to state, while the pot stock market continues to drop (with a few exceptions).
First, we'll cover the news regarding pot pricing in the U.S.
Prices for pot on the East Coast are varying widely, ranging from $2,000.0 a pound for flower all the way up to $4,200, depending on the state. (Source: "Cultivators, MJ executives say Eastern US marijuana prices remain strong as industry grows steadily," Marijuana.
