Web Presence: DG Contracting: Why Quality & Competency Matter Concerning Your Roof

LIBERTY LAKE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / DG Contracting, LLC, is a well-established and trusted home improvement and roofing contractor servicing Spokane, Washington, and the surrounding areas. DG Contracting's sheds light on the importance of quality work, top of the line materials and products, along with licensed professionals.

The roof may look structurally sound to the human eye, but the underlying structure is often where damage or wearing away begins due to several different factors. These structures involve the underlayment, flashes, and gutters, which are best left inspected by a licensed roofing professional.

Damage from excessive rain, storms, rodents or mold can wreak havoc on a roof, especially one that is was not properly installed. Sometimes, the storm's wind, hail, heavy rain, or lightning strikes create unknown damage that worsens over time. If small damage is created and goes unnoticed, this is when leaks, rotting and deterioration can occur as time goes on.

Damage from water is usually caused by an uneven roof that wasn't laid or set correctly, which causes pooling of water.

DG Contracting doesn't cut corners. They use the top of the line roofing products, and they always provide excellent service to all of their customers. Standing behind their craftsmanship, DG Contracting offers a 15-year warranty on their roofing projects. DG Contracting, LLC, has over 50 years of combined experience and the owner formed his company on a value system of customer service and integrity. He and his staff take great pride in their efficient work and the owners property. They understand that the customer is always right; that's why they never use sub-contractors for any of the work. DG Contracting does it all from start to finish, and Sam is always on the job site.

The DG Contracting Difference

Top of the line products such as Gaff Timberline

15-30 year warranties

The owner is on every job site

Well-trained and licensed roofers

Respectful of your property

Treats each project like it is a family member's home

Invested in the Equipter RB4000 ($45,000 machinery) to keep your lawn and property free of debris

Highly regarded for their prompt, professional, and reliable expertise, they always provide excellent service to all of their customers. DG Contracting is highly recommended time and time again by their customers due to their outstanding service and craftsmanship. If you need repairs, complete roofing installations, replacements or re-roofing, they've got you covered.

CONTACT:

DG Contracting, LLC

815 South McKinzie

Liberty Lake, WA 99019

509-209-1894

DGcontractingspokane.com

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556608/DG-Contracting-Why-Quality-Competency-Matter-Concerning-Your-Roof