Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2019) - Roosevelt Capital Group Inc. (TSXV: ROSV.P) (the "Corporation") announces it has completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") raising gross proceeds of $1,500,000, pursuant to a final prospectus dated June 27, 2019. A total of 15,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Shares") were subscribed for at a price of $0.10 per Share. Mackie Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent") acted as the agent for the Offering. The Agent received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, a corporate finance fee and non-transferable options to purchase up to 1,500,000 Shares at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years from the date the Shares are first listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Corporation now has 18,000,000 Shares issued and outstanding, with the directors, officers and seed shareholders of the Corporation, in aggregate, holding 3,000,000 Shares which are subject to escrow restrictions.

The Corporation has also granted 1,800,000 incentive stock options to its directors and officers which are exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of the grant at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share.

The Shares are listed on the TSXV, are currently halt traded and the halt is expected to be lifted and trading is expected to commence on or about Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

The Corporation is a capital pool company (a "CPC") that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.'s CPC policy, until the completion of its qualifying transaction, the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed qualifying transaction.

