Andrew Malek Shares Why Leaders Must Leave Their Comfort Zone for Dynamic Results

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2019 / Becoming comfortable with being uncomfortable is a key ingredient to successful leadership, according to Andrew Malek. Andrew Malek is a senior engineering executive with a knack for being innovative while identifying and developing profitable growth in entrepreneurial environments. One of the factors to his success is his willingness to leave his comfort zone.

As a CEO, it is not a good sign to be comfortable all the time, Andrew Malek said. True growth is not possible unless a leader is pursuing challenges and taking risks. Ken Poirot said, "True success is achieved by stretching oneself, learning to feel comfortable being uncomfortable."

Being uncomfortable does not sound like anything someone would voluntarily do, Andrew Malek acknowledged. However, once it is put into practice, great benefits can be observed. Progress is possible when people accept change, and change is usually uncomfortable. As a leader, it is necessary to model this trait so employees can learn from example and be willing to challenge themselves, too.

Andrew Malek suggested starting small with leaving your comfort zone in personal life and business. Of course, it is not necessary to change your personality overnight. Even listening to unfamiliar music, trying cuisine you have never tasted or reading a new genre of book can get you used to the practice of trying new things and being uncomfortable. Once you take small steps in that direction, it becomes easier to make bigger changes and take more risks, Andrew Malek has found.

Huff Post points out that people see the term stress as a "dirty word," but some stress is actually beneficial when it offers motivation to take action and grow. When we are comfortable, we enjoy not facing that stress and anxiety and knowing what the next steps will be.

"Being slightly uncomfortable, whether or not by choice, can push us to achieve goals we never thought we could," said Alina Tugend in the New York Times. Of course, creating too much stress is counterproductive, which is why Andrew Malek recommends taking small steps out of your comfort zone to ease yourself in. When it is done correctly, being comfortable with being uncomfortable provides opportunities to grow, change, see things from a fresh perspective and be creative.

Andrew Malek knows from experience that getting out of your comfort zone can be hugely rewarding. His willingness to challenge himself and through trial and error, and not being afraid to fail, Andrew Malek achieved success, and he credits being okay with being uncomfortable as a key ingredient.

