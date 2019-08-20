

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday on improved risk appetite as the U.S. Treasury yield curve is no longer flashing signs of a recession.



Concerns surrounding the U.S.-China trade dispute also eased somewhat after the United States allowed American companies to continue doing business with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei for an additional 90 days.



Meanwhile, top White House officials denied media reports suggesting that the Trump administration is discussing a temporary payroll tax cut to stem an economic downturn.



The U.S. dollar held near a three-week high as investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium for clues to what the U.S. central bank may do next.



Gold prices held steady after posting their biggest daily decline in a month in the previous session to fall below a key psychological level of $1,500 an ounce.



Oil prices slipped in Asian deals after rising sharply overnight amid signs that the Trump administration was trying to dial back its rhetoric with China.



China's Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed following four days of solid gains.



Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.4 percent, with Apple suppliers and chip makers pacing the gainers after U.S. President Donald Trump said that Apple CEO Tim Cook has made a 'very compelling argument' against trade tariffs.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was rising 0.8 percent, extending gains from the previous session as hopes for more global stimulus helped ease worries about an impending recession.



Financials and energy companies surged, while gold miners fell heavily after a sharp slide in gold prices overnight.



South Korea's Kospi and New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index were up around half a percent each.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rallied as the Trump administration downplayed concerns of a possible recession and once again delayed restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei for another 90 days.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 1.2 percent.



European markets ended with strong gains on Monday as investors cheered news of stimulus efforts in China and Germany aimed at boosting economic growth.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.1 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both climbed around 1.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index added 1 percent.



