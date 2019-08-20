Global Ports Holding PLC ( ) Global Ports Holding PLC: Interim Results Announcement 20-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Global Ports Holding announces record interim Cruise results, Group outlook for full year maintained Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Financial H1 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY YoY CCY Summary 2019 Growth CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Total Revenue 54.6 56.4 56.6 -3.4% -0.2% ($m) 1 Segmental 39.1 40.3 40.3 -3.1% 0.0% EBITDA ($m) 2 Adjusted 34.8 36.0 36.1 -3.5% -0.2% EBITDA ($m) Operating 1.3 6.5 -80.2% Profit ($m) 3 Profit/(Loss) (13.8) (2.1) before tax ($m) Profit/(Loss) (15.8) (3.6) after tax ($m) Underlying 0.9 12.4 -92.4% profit for the period ($m) 4 EPS (c) (26.0) (6.0) Adjusted EPS 1.5 19.7 (c) 5 DPS (c) 19.9 27.9 -28.7% Net Debt 351.1 253.1 38.7% Net debt 290.1 253.1 14.6% excluding impact of IFRS 16 Overview Group - Strong performance in Cruise offset by weakness in Commercial · Total consolidated revenues were $54.6m in the period down 3.4% yoy (-0.2% ccy) · Strong Cruise EBITDA growth of 14.3% (21.7% ccy) to $16.8m was offset by a decline in Commercial EBITDA of 13.1% (12.6% ccy) to $22.3m. H1 Segmental EBITDA - down 3.1% at $39.1m (-0.0% ccy), H1 Adjusted EBITDA - down 3.5% to $34.8m (-0.2% ccy, -4.3% ccy and before IFRS 16). · Operating profit of $1.3m (H1 2018: $6.5m), was primarily due to $15.5m of amortisation expense in relation to port operation rights (H1 2018 $16.0m), depreciation of right of use assets $1.2m (H1 2018: $0.0m), amortisation $6.6m (H1 2018: $6.5m) and one off adjustments $6.9m (H1 2018: $4.2m). The total IFRS 16 impact on operating profit is $0.4m. · Loss after tax for the period of $15.8 million (H1 2018: $3.6m) is driven by an increase in net finance costs to $18.4m (H1 2018: $11.4m), offset by an increase in income from equity accounted associates to $3.3m (H1 2018: $2.7m), while tax expense increased to $1.9m (H1 2018: $1.5m). The increased net finance costs are primarily due to non-cash loss when revaluing the Eurobond debt, along with non-cash revaluation losses on Turkish entities foreign currency dominated liabilities. Net interest expenses increased only slightly to $12.7m (H1 2018: $12.1m). The higher tax charge reflects higher taxable profit contribution from cruise operations and lower taxable profits from commercial ports, which are in lower tax jurisdictions. · Underlying profit for the period reflects the loss after tax adjusted for the amortisation of port operating rights $15.5m (H1 2018: $16.1m) and depreciation of right-of-use assets $1.2m (H1 2018: $0.0m). · 2019 H1 figures are stated under IFRS 16, the adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in a positive impact to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5m in the period. The full year impact on Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be c$3.0m. The H1 2019 IFRS 16 impact on depreciation is a negative $1.2m and on finance costs a negative $1.1m. With the overall IFRS 16 negative impact on Loss before tax of $0.7m. Unless otherwise stated all 2019 figures are under IFRS 16. The group's option elected for the application of IFRS 16 as described in note 2, does not lead to a restatement of the prior year figures. · Net debt of $351.1m (31st December 2018: $267.2m) reflects the $60.9m recognition of operating leases on the balance sheet under IFRS 16. Excluding this impact net debt increased to $290.1m. The leverage ratio as per GPH's Eurobond was 4.2x at 30th June 2019 (31st December 2018: 4.2x), vs a covenant of 5.0x, this leverage ratio excludes the impact of IFRS 16. · Significant progress was made towards the implementation of our new port investment strategy during the period. A concession agreement was signed for Antigua and Barbuda, our JV was named preferred bidder for Nassau and our other JV successfully bid for the port operator of La Goulette, Tunisia. All remain conditional until such times as conditions are fulfilled. In addition, the pipeline of additional port investment and management opportunities remains strong. · A strategic review was announced, after period end, to explore ways to maximise value for all stakeholders and includes a range of potential corporate activity including the sale of certain assets as well as strategic investments and partnerships. A further announcement will be made when it is appropriate to do so. · Having reviewed carefully the progress made in regard to opportunities for investment in new cruise ports the board has proposed an interim dividend of 19.9c (H1 2018: 27.9c). Cruise - Strong H1 results · Cruise EBITDA grew 14.3% (21.7% ccy) to $16.8m in the period, with Cruise Revenue growing 6.6% (13.3% ccy) to $23.9m. · The performance of both Ege Port and Valletta in the period were both particularly pleasing. · Passenger volumes grew 26.8% yoy, with 2.1m PAX handled in the period, on an organic basis passenger volumes grew 8.6% yoy, with the strong volume growth of 31% from Ege a particular highlight. · Outlook for Ege Port in Turkey continues to strengthen for 2020 and 2021 and reservations for Bodrum and Antalya cruise port in 2020 are now also showing a marked improvement. · Significant progress made towards the implementation of our new port investment strategy during the period. Commercial -weak performance continues · Commercial EBITDA fell 13.1% (12.6% ccy) to $22.3m in the period, with Commercial Revenue falling 10.0% (9.1% ccy) to $30.8m. · General & Bulk Cargo volumes fell 42.4% and TEU Throughput fell 14.4% in the period. Our commercial business, particularly Port Akdeniz was impacted by global macro-economic factors in the period, leading in particular to a decline in marble and cement volumes. · Excluding the H1 2018 project cargo impact, Port of Adria grew EBITDA yoy, driven primarily by continued strength in steel coil volumes. · We continue to work on diversifying Port Akdeniz's revenue streams and driving volume to Port Adria to capitalise on our previous capex improvements at this port. While, our commercial ports are not immune to macro-economic factors, historically our volumes have always recovered over time. Outlook & current trading Looking into 2020, current booking trends are in line with our expectations, with the continued momentum in bookings to both Ege Port and Bodrum particularly pleasing for both 2020 and 2021. While our other cruise ports continue to perform in line with our expectations. Our work to transform the retail experience at our ports continues to gather momentum, the new travel retail experience in Barcelona has been well received and we are pleased to already be experiencing strong increased passenger spend. Trading at our commercial ports was affected by the macro-economic environment, with both cargo and container volumes weak in the period and so far in Q3 volumes have remained weak. We expect to deliver low single digit growth in organic adjusted EBITDA10 for the full year. Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer said; "We have seen another record performance from our Cruise business in the first half of the year, with strong growth in passenger volumes translating into strong growth in Cruise EBITDA. We are pleased with the significant progress made in our new port investment strategy and expect to achieve further significant progress in the second half of the year. Our commercial ports are not immune to macro-economic factors and as a result recent trading has been challenging. Our previous experience suggests that the trading performance will improve over time and we continue to work to diversify the revenue streams at our commercial ports. Trading since the period end at our Cruise ports has continued to be in line with our expectations, while weak trading trends at our Commercial ports have thus far continued into H2 2019. We expect to deliver low single digit growth in organic EBITDA for the full year." Notes- For full definitions and explanations of each Alternative Performance measures in this statement please refer to Note 2f 1) All $ refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2) Segmental EBITDA is calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation; amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items 3) Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses 4) Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortization expense in relation to Port Operation Rights and the one-off expenses related to the IPO and deduction of reversal of replacement provisions 5) Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average number of shares 6) Performance at constant currency is calculated by translating foreign currency earnings from our consolidated cruise ports, management agreements and associated ports for the current period into $ at the average exchange rates used over the same period in the prior year. 7) Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter, hence it

