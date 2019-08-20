DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Interim Results Announcement

Global Ports Holding PLC ( ) Global Ports Holding PLC: Interim Results Announcement 20-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Global Ports Holding announces record interim Cruise results, Group outlook for full year maintained Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Financial H1 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY YoY CCY Summary 2019 Growth CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Total Revenue 54.6 56.4 56.6 -3.4% -0.2% ($m) 1 Segmental 39.1 40.3 40.3 -3.1% 0.0% EBITDA ($m) 2 Adjusted 34.8 36.0 36.1 -3.5% -0.2% EBITDA ($m) Operating 1.3 6.5 -80.2% Profit ($m) 3 Profit/(Loss) (13.8) (2.1) before tax ($m) Profit/(Loss) (15.8) (3.6) after tax ($m) Underlying 0.9 12.4 -92.4% profit for the period ($m) 4 EPS (c) (26.0) (6.0) Adjusted EPS 1.5 19.7 (c) 5 DPS (c) 19.9 27.9 -28.7% Net Debt 351.1 253.1 38.7% Net debt 290.1 253.1 14.6% excluding impact of IFRS 16 Overview Group - Strong performance in Cruise offset by weakness in Commercial · Total consolidated revenues were $54.6m in the period down 3.4% yoy (-0.2% ccy) · Strong Cruise EBITDA growth of 14.3% (21.7% ccy) to $16.8m was offset by a decline in Commercial EBITDA of 13.1% (12.6% ccy) to $22.3m. H1 Segmental EBITDA - down 3.1% at $39.1m (-0.0% ccy), H1 Adjusted EBITDA - down 3.5% to $34.8m (-0.2% ccy, -4.3% ccy and before IFRS 16). · Operating profit of $1.3m (H1 2018: $6.5m), was primarily due to $15.5m of amortisation expense in relation to port operation rights (H1 2018 $16.0m), depreciation of right of use assets $1.2m (H1 2018: $0.0m), amortisation $6.6m (H1 2018: $6.5m) and one off adjustments $6.9m (H1 2018: $4.2m). The total IFRS 16 impact on operating profit is $0.4m. · Loss after tax for the period of $15.8 million (H1 2018: $3.6m) is driven by an increase in net finance costs to $18.4m (H1 2018: $11.4m), offset by an increase in income from equity accounted associates to $3.3m (H1 2018: $2.7m), while tax expense increased to $1.9m (H1 2018: $1.5m). The increased net finance costs are primarily due to non-cash loss when revaluing the Eurobond debt, along with non-cash revaluation losses on Turkish entities foreign currency dominated liabilities. Net interest expenses increased only slightly to $12.7m (H1 2018: $12.1m). The higher tax charge reflects higher taxable profit contribution from cruise operations and lower taxable profits from commercial ports, which are in lower tax jurisdictions. · Underlying profit for the period reflects the loss after tax adjusted for the amortisation of port operating rights $15.5m (H1 2018: $16.1m) and depreciation of right-of-use assets $1.2m (H1 2018: $0.0m). · 2019 H1 figures are stated under IFRS 16, the adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in a positive impact to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5m in the period. The full year impact on Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be c$3.0m. The H1 2019 IFRS 16 impact on depreciation is a negative $1.2m and on finance costs a negative $1.1m. With the overall IFRS 16 negative impact on Loss before tax of $0.7m. Unless otherwise stated all 2019 figures are under IFRS 16. The group's option elected for the application of IFRS 16 as described in note 2, does not lead to a restatement of the prior year figures. · Net debt of $351.1m (31st December 2018: $267.2m) reflects the $60.9m recognition of operating leases on the balance sheet under IFRS 16. Excluding this impact net debt increased to $290.1m. The leverage ratio as per GPH's Eurobond was 4.2x at 30th June 2019 (31st December 2018: 4.2x), vs a covenant of 5.0x, this leverage ratio excludes the impact of IFRS 16. · Significant progress was made towards the implementation of our new port investment strategy during the period. A concession agreement was signed for Antigua and Barbuda, our JV was named preferred bidder for Nassau and our other JV successfully bid for the port operator of La Goulette, Tunisia. All remain conditional until such times as conditions are fulfilled. In addition, the pipeline of additional port investment and management opportunities remains strong. · A strategic review was announced, after period end, to explore ways to maximise value for all stakeholders and includes a range of potential corporate activity including the sale of certain assets as well as strategic investments and partnerships. A further announcement will be made when it is appropriate to do so. · Having reviewed carefully the progress made in regard to opportunities for investment in new cruise ports the board has proposed an interim dividend of 19.9c (H1 2018: 27.9c). Cruise - Strong H1 results · Cruise EBITDA grew 14.3% (21.7% ccy) to $16.8m in the period, with Cruise Revenue growing 6.6% (13.3% ccy) to $23.9m. · The performance of both Ege Port and Valletta in the period were both particularly pleasing. · Passenger volumes grew 26.8% yoy, with 2.1m PAX handled in the period, on an organic basis passenger volumes grew 8.6% yoy, with the strong volume growth of 31% from Ege a particular highlight. · Outlook for Ege Port in Turkey continues to strengthen for 2020 and 2021 and reservations for Bodrum and Antalya cruise port in 2020 are now also showing a marked improvement. · Significant progress made towards the implementation of our new port investment strategy during the period. Commercial -weak performance continues · Commercial EBITDA fell 13.1% (12.6% ccy) to $22.3m in the period, with Commercial Revenue falling 10.0% (9.1% ccy) to $30.8m. · General & Bulk Cargo volumes fell 42.4% and TEU Throughput fell 14.4% in the period. Our commercial business, particularly Port Akdeniz was impacted by global macro-economic factors in the period, leading in particular to a decline in marble and cement volumes. · Excluding the H1 2018 project cargo impact, Port of Adria grew EBITDA yoy, driven primarily by continued strength in steel coil volumes. · We continue to work on diversifying Port Akdeniz's revenue streams and driving volume to Port Adria to capitalise on our previous capex improvements at this port. While, our commercial ports are not immune to macro-economic factors, historically our volumes have always recovered over time. Outlook & current trading Looking into 2020, current booking trends are in line with our expectations, with the continued momentum in bookings to both Ege Port and Bodrum particularly pleasing for both 2020 and 2021. While our other cruise ports continue to perform in line with our expectations. Our work to transform the retail experience at our ports continues to gather momentum, the new travel retail experience in Barcelona has been well received and we are pleased to already be experiencing strong increased passenger spend. Trading at our commercial ports was affected by the macro-economic environment, with both cargo and container volumes weak in the period and so far in Q3 volumes have remained weak. We expect to deliver low single digit growth in organic adjusted EBITDA10 for the full year. Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer said; "We have seen another record performance from our Cruise business in the first half of the year, with strong growth in passenger volumes translating into strong growth in Cruise EBITDA. We are pleased with the significant progress made in our new port investment strategy and expect to achieve further significant progress in the second half of the year. Our commercial ports are not immune to macro-economic factors and as a result recent trading has been challenging. Our previous experience suggests that the trading performance will improve over time and we continue to work to diversify the revenue streams at our commercial ports. Trading since the period end at our Cruise ports has continued to be in line with our expectations, while weak trading trends at our Commercial ports have thus far continued into H2 2019. We expect to deliver low single digit growth in organic EBITDA for the full year." Notes- For full definitions and explanations of each Alternative Performance measures in this statement please refer to Note 2f 1) All $ refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2) Segmental EBITDA is calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation; amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items 3) Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses 4) Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortization expense in relation to Port Operation Rights and the one-off expenses related to the IPO and deduction of reversal of replacement provisions 5) Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average number of shares 6) Performance at constant currency is calculated by translating foreign currency earnings from our consolidated cruise ports, management agreements and associated ports for the current period into $ at the average exchange rates used over the same period in the prior year. 7) Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter, hence it

excludes equity accounted associate ports Venice, Lisbon and Singapore 8) Revenue allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of revenues of consolidated and managed portfolio 9) EBITDA allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of EBITDA of consolidated cruise ports and pro-rata Net Profit of equity accounted associate ports Venice, Lisbon and Singapore and the contribution from the Havana management agreement 10) Organic adjusted EBITDA growth is growth in adjusted EBITDA excluding the contribution from ports that were not in the portfolio for the full 12 months of the previous period Notes to Editors GPH is the world's largest cruise port operator with an established presence in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Atlantic and Asia-Pacific regions. GPH was established in 2004 as an international port operator with a diversified portfolio of interests in cruise and commercial ports. As an independent cruise port operator, the group holds a unique position in the cruise port landscape, positioning itself as the world's leading cruise port brand, with an integrated platform of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts and mega-yachts. As the world's sole cruise ports consolidator, GPH's portfolio consists of investments in or management of 15 cruise ports and two commercial ports in 9 countries and continues to grow steadily. 8.5 million cruise passengers globally were handled across our portfolio of cruise ports in 2018. The group also offers commercial port operations which specialise in container, bulk and general cargo handling. Investor Presentation An analyst and investor call will be held today at 9.30am, Dial-in Number: +44 207 194 3759 PIN: 28143813# Access to the slide presentation will be available at http://www.globalportsholding.com/reports-presentations [2] Key H1 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY Growth YoY CCY Financials 2019 CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Total Revenue 54.6 56.4 56.6 -3.4% -0.2% ($m) Cruise 23.9 25.4 22.4 6.6% 13.3% Revenue ($m) 8 Commercial 30.8 31.1 34.2 -10.0% -9.1% Revenue ($m) Segmental 39.1 40.3 40.3 -3.1% 0.0% EBITDA ($m) Cruise EBITDA 16.8 17.9 14.7 14.3% 21.7% ($m) 9 Commercial 22.3 22.4 25.6 -13.1% -12.6% EBITDA ($m) Adjusted 34.8 36.0 36.1 -3.5% -0.2% EBITDA ($m) Segmental 71.6% 71.4% 71.3% EBITDA Margin Cruise Margin 70.5% 70.6% 65.8% Commercial 72.4% 72.0% 74.9% Margin Adjusted 63.7% 63.8% 63.8% EBITDA Margin Profit/(Loss) (13.8 (2.1) before tax ) ($m) KPIs Passengers (m 2.06 1.63 26.8% PAX) 7 General & 458 795 -42.4% Bulk Cargo ('000 tons) Container 106 123 -14.4% Throughput ('000 TEU) Please refer to Footnotes above or for full definitions and explanations of each measure in this statement please refer to the Glossary of Alternative Performance Measures Group performance review Group performance in the first half of 2019 was marginally weaker than the same period last year, with group revenue down 3.4% (-0.2% in constancy currency) to $54.6m (H1 2018: $56.6m) and Adjusted EBITDA down 3.5% (-0.2% in constant currency) to $34.8m (H1 2018: $36.1) with underlying profit falling 92.4% to $0.9m and loss after tax of -$15.8m. The adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in a total Adjusted EBITDA positive impact of $1.5m in the period and the full year Adjusted EBITDA impact is expected to be c$3.0m. Further details on the impact of IFRS 16, including a segmental breakdown of the EBITDA impact is provided in Note 3 to these financial statements. All 2019 figures in this statement are under IFRS 16 unless otherwise stated, prior year figures are not restated for IFRS 16. The first half of our financial year is typically lower in terms of cruise passenger volumes due to the seasonally low Q1, hence trends during first half are not fully informative for full-year trends. Nevertheless, we are very pleased to have grown cruise passenger volumes by 26.8% to 2.06m cruise passengers (H1 2018: 1.6m, FY 2018: 4.4m), with strong organic passenger growth of 8.6%. While at all ports, including equity accounted associate ports Venice, Lisbon and Singapore, we welcomed 3.3m passengers (H1 2018: 2.7m, FY 2018: 8.4m), growth of 21.2%. Cruise Revenue in the first half grew by 6.6% $23.9m (H1 2018: $22.4m, FY 2018: $54.9m), and Cruise EBITDA grew by 14.3% to $16.8m, in line with our expectations. This strong performance was broad based, with particularly pleasing growth from both Valletta and Ege Port in the period, delivering EBITDA growth of 46% and 44% respectively. With the performance from Ege Port strongly supporting the outlook for growth in Turkish cruise passenger volumes in both 2019 and 2020. On a constant currency basis, first half cruise revenue was $25.4m and Cruise EBITDA was $17.9m. The performance of our Commercial Port operations in the period was disappointing and underperformed compared to our original expectations. Commercial revenues fell by 10.0% to $30.8m in the period (H1 2018: $34.2m, FY 2018: $69.9m). Revenues from Port Akdeniz fell by 6.1% while Port Adria's revenue fell by 27.5%, reflecting the previously highlighted absence of wind turbine project cargo in 2019. Commercial EBITDA fell by 13.1% to $22.3m, with both ports reporting a decline. Port Akdeniz delivered a reported decline in EBITDA of 10.6% to $20.7m, with General & Bulk cargo volumes remaining weak in Q2 and Container volumes weakening in Q2 vs a stable performance in Q1. Port of Adria reported an EBITDA decline of 36.3% to $1.6m. However, excluding the one off positive impact of project cargo in H1 2018, Port Adria's underlying performance was positive. Ex project cargo EBITDA grew 35%, and on an ex project cargo and pre IFRS 16 basis EBITDA still grew 15.7%. Despite the significant drop in volumes and revenue our Commercial EBITDA margin fell by just 260bps to 72.4%. Central costs increased in the period, rising by 1.0% compared to an 89% increase in H1 2018 and a 34% increase in FY 2018. While underlying central costs increased by 12.2% ex the positive impact of the weaker Turkish Lira vs USD and IFRS 16, the reduction in in the underlying growth rate reflects that our significant investment in central costs, including the strengthening of the management team began to annualise in the period. Loss after tax for the period of $15.8 million (H1 2018: $3.6m) is driven by an increase in net finance costs to $18.4m (H1 2018: $11.4m), offset by an increase in income from equity accounted associates to $3.3m (H1 2018: $2.7m), while tax expense increased to $1.9m (H1 2018: $1.5m). The increased net finance costs are primarily due to non-cash loss when revaluing the Eurobond debt, along with non-cash revaluation losses on Turkish entities foreign currency dominated liabilities. Net interest expenses increased only slightly to $12.7m (H1 2018: $12.1m). The higher tax charge reflects higher taxable profit contribution from cruise operations and lower taxable profits from commercial ports, which are in lower tax jurisdictions. Since the period end we have announced that in light of the emerging opportunities in our cruise business that we were undertaking a strategic review of the Group. The purpose of the strategic review is to explore ways to maximise value for all stakeholders and includes a range of potential corporate activity including a sale of certain assets as well as strategic investments and partnerships. The process remains at an early stage and there can be no certainty as to the final outcome. A further announcement will be made when it is appropriate to do so. During the period we made significant progress with our new port investment strategy during the period. A concession agreement was signed for Antigua and Barbuda, our JV was named preferred bidder for Nassau and our other JV successfully bid for the port operator of La Goulette, Tunisia. While each of these new projects has still to complete, we are confident that successful financial conclusion and final agreements will be reached. In addition to these projects, we are also in the final stages of completing the purchase of the Autoridad Portuaria de Malagas's (Malaga Port Authority) 20.0% holding in the Malaga cruise port concession for EUR1.5m. This will take Creuers ownership to 100% of the Malaga cruise port concession and GPH's effective ownership to 62%. Cruise Ports Business Review The long term growth fundamentals of the cruise industry continue to provide a very supportive back drop for our cruise business. The global cruise ship order book, currently sits at a record high of 124 new ships on order for delivery between 2019-2027, an increase of 10% in 12 months. Based on current known orders and the greater size of new ships once completed, this implies the average global cruise passenger growth rate is c4-5% per annum over the medium term according to Cruise Industry News, with new supply arguably creating its own demand. In the near term there is a significant number of cruise ships that are likely to sail in the Caribbean or

