DJ Global Ports Holding PLC: Interim Results Announcement

Global Ports Holding PLC ( ) Global Ports Holding PLC: Interim Results Announcement 20-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Global Ports Holding announces record interim Cruise results, Group outlook for full year maintained Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Financial H1 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY YoY CCY Summary 2019 Growth CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Total Revenue 54.6 56.4 56.6 -3.4% -0.2% ($m) 1 Segmental 39.1 40.3 40.3 -3.1% 0.0% EBITDA ($m) 2 Adjusted 34.8 36.0 36.1 -3.5% -0.2% EBITDA ($m) Operating 1.3 6.5 -80.2% Profit ($m) 3 Profit/(Loss) (13.8) (2.1) before tax ($m) Profit/(Loss) (15.8) (3.6) after tax ($m) Underlying 0.9 12.4 -92.4% profit for the period ($m) 4 EPS (c) (26.0) (6.0) Adjusted EPS 1.5 19.7 (c) 5 DPS (c) 19.9 27.9 -28.7% Net Debt 351.1 253.1 38.7% Net debt 290.1 253.1 14.6% excluding impact of IFRS 16 Overview Group - Strong performance in Cruise offset by weakness in Commercial · Total consolidated revenues were $54.6m in the period down 3.4% yoy (-0.2% ccy) · Strong Cruise EBITDA growth of 14.3% (21.7% ccy) to $16.8m was offset by a decline in Commercial EBITDA of 13.1% (12.6% ccy) to $22.3m. H1 Segmental EBITDA - down 3.1% at $39.1m (-0.0% ccy), H1 Adjusted EBITDA - down 3.5% to $34.8m (-0.2% ccy, -4.3% ccy and before IFRS 16). · Operating profit of $1.3m (H1 2018: $6.5m), was primarily due to $15.5m of amortisation expense in relation to port operation rights (H1 2018 $16.0m), depreciation of right of use assets $1.2m (H1 2018: $0.0m), amortisation $6.6m (H1 2018: $6.5m) and one off adjustments $6.9m (H1 2018: $4.2m). The total IFRS 16 impact on operating profit is $0.4m. · Loss after tax for the period of $15.8 million (H1 2018: $3.6m) is driven by an increase in net finance costs to $18.4m (H1 2018: $11.4m), offset by an increase in income from equity accounted associates to $3.3m (H1 2018: $2.7m), while tax expense increased to $1.9m (H1 2018: $1.5m). The increased net finance costs are primarily due to non-cash loss when revaluing the Eurobond debt, along with non-cash revaluation losses on Turkish entities foreign currency dominated liabilities. Net interest expenses increased only slightly to $12.7m (H1 2018: $12.1m). The higher tax charge reflects higher taxable profit contribution from cruise operations and lower taxable profits from commercial ports, which are in lower tax jurisdictions. · Underlying profit for the period reflects the loss after tax adjusted for the amortisation of port operating rights $15.5m (H1 2018: $16.1m) and depreciation of right-of-use assets $1.2m (H1 2018: $0.0m). · 2019 H1 figures are stated under IFRS 16, the adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in a positive impact to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5m in the period. The full year impact on Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be c$3.0m. The H1 2019 IFRS 16 impact on depreciation is a negative $1.2m and on finance costs a negative $1.1m. With the overall IFRS 16 negative impact on Loss before tax of $0.7m. Unless otherwise stated all 2019 figures are under IFRS 16. The group's option elected for the application of IFRS 16 as described in note 2, does not lead to a restatement of the prior year figures. · Net debt of $351.1m (31st December 2018: $267.2m) reflects the $60.9m recognition of operating leases on the balance sheet under IFRS 16. Excluding this impact net debt increased to $290.1m. The leverage ratio as per GPH's Eurobond was 4.2x at 30th June 2019 (31st December 2018: 4.2x), vs a covenant of 5.0x, this leverage ratio excludes the impact of IFRS 16. · Significant progress was made towards the implementation of our new port investment strategy during the period. A concession agreement was signed for Antigua and Barbuda, our JV was named preferred bidder for Nassau and our other JV successfully bid for the port operator of La Goulette, Tunisia. All remain conditional until such times as conditions are fulfilled. In addition, the pipeline of additional port investment and management opportunities remains strong. · A strategic review was announced, after period end, to explore ways to maximise value for all stakeholders and includes a range of potential corporate activity including the sale of certain assets as well as strategic investments and partnerships. A further announcement will be made when it is appropriate to do so. · Having reviewed carefully the progress made in regard to opportunities for investment in new cruise ports the board has proposed an interim dividend of 19.9c (H1 2018: 27.9c). Cruise - Strong H1 results · Cruise EBITDA grew 14.3% (21.7% ccy) to $16.8m in the period, with Cruise Revenue growing 6.6% (13.3% ccy) to $23.9m. · The performance of both Ege Port and Valletta in the period were both particularly pleasing. · Passenger volumes grew 26.8% yoy, with 2.1m PAX handled in the period, on an organic basis passenger volumes grew 8.6% yoy, with the strong volume growth of 31% from Ege a particular highlight. · Outlook for Ege Port in Turkey continues to strengthen for 2020 and 2021 and reservations for Bodrum and Antalya cruise port in 2020 are now also showing a marked improvement. · Significant progress made towards the implementation of our new port investment strategy during the period. Commercial -weak performance continues · Commercial EBITDA fell 13.1% (12.6% ccy) to $22.3m in the period, with Commercial Revenue falling 10.0% (9.1% ccy) to $30.8m. · General & Bulk Cargo volumes fell 42.4% and TEU Throughput fell 14.4% in the period. Our commercial business, particularly Port Akdeniz was impacted by global macro-economic factors in the period, leading in particular to a decline in marble and cement volumes. · Excluding the H1 2018 project cargo impact, Port of Adria grew EBITDA yoy, driven primarily by continued strength in steel coil volumes. · We continue to work on diversifying Port Akdeniz's revenue streams and driving volume to Port Adria to capitalise on our previous capex improvements at this port. While, our commercial ports are not immune to macro-economic factors, historically our volumes have always recovered over time. Outlook & current trading Looking into 2020, current booking trends are in line with our expectations, with the continued momentum in bookings to both Ege Port and Bodrum particularly pleasing for both 2020 and 2021. While our other cruise ports continue to perform in line with our expectations. Our work to transform the retail experience at our ports continues to gather momentum, the new travel retail experience in Barcelona has been well received and we are pleased to already be experiencing strong increased passenger spend. Trading at our commercial ports was affected by the macro-economic environment, with both cargo and container volumes weak in the period and so far in Q3 volumes have remained weak. We expect to deliver low single digit growth in organic adjusted EBITDA10 for the full year. Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer said; "We have seen another record performance from our Cruise business in the first half of the year, with strong growth in passenger volumes translating into strong growth in Cruise EBITDA. We are pleased with the significant progress made in our new port investment strategy and expect to achieve further significant progress in the second half of the year. Our commercial ports are not immune to macro-economic factors and as a result recent trading has been challenging. Our previous experience suggests that the trading performance will improve over time and we continue to work to diversify the revenue streams at our commercial ports. Trading since the period end at our Cruise ports has continued to be in line with our expectations, while weak trading trends at our Commercial ports have thus far continued into H2 2019. We expect to deliver low single digit growth in organic EBITDA for the full year." Notes- For full definitions and explanations of each Alternative Performance measures in this statement please refer to Note 2f 1) All $ refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2) Segmental EBITDA is calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation; amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items 3) Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses 4) Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortization expense in relation to Port Operation Rights and the one-off expenses related to the IPO and deduction of reversal of replacement provisions 5) Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average number of shares 6) Performance at constant currency is calculated by translating foreign currency earnings from our consolidated cruise ports, management agreements and associated ports for the current period into $ at the average exchange rates used over the same period in the prior year. 7) Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter, hence it

excludes equity accounted associate ports Venice, Lisbon and Singapore 8) Revenue allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of revenues of consolidated and managed portfolio 9) EBITDA allocated to the Cruise segment is the sum of EBITDA of consolidated cruise ports and pro-rata Net Profit of equity accounted associate ports Venice, Lisbon and Singapore and the contribution from the Havana management agreement 10) Organic adjusted EBITDA growth is growth in adjusted EBITDA excluding the contribution from ports that were not in the portfolio for the full 12 months of the previous period Notes to Editors GPH is the world's largest cruise port operator with an established presence in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Atlantic and Asia-Pacific regions. GPH was established in 2004 as an international port operator with a diversified portfolio of interests in cruise and commercial ports. As an independent cruise port operator, the group holds a unique position in the cruise port landscape, positioning itself as the world's leading cruise port brand, with an integrated platform of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts and mega-yachts. As the world's sole cruise ports consolidator, GPH's portfolio consists of investments in or management of 15 cruise ports and two commercial ports in 9 countries and continues to grow steadily. 8.5 million cruise passengers globally were handled across our portfolio of cruise ports in 2018. The group also offers commercial port operations which specialise in container, bulk and general cargo handling. For further information, please contact: CONTACT For investor and analyst For media enquiries: enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Brunswick Group LLP Relations Martin Brown, Investor Azadeh Varzi and Imran Jina Relations Director Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 687 Email: Email: GPH@brunswickgroup.com martinb@globalportsholding.com A copy of this report will be available on our website www.globalportsholding.com [1] today from 0700hrs (BST). Investor Presentation An analyst and investor call will be held today at 9.30am, Dial-in Number: +44 207 194 3759 PIN: 28143813# Access to the slide presentation will be available at http://www.globalportsholding.com/reports-presentations [2] Key H1 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY Growth YoY CCY Financials 2019 CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Total Revenue 54.6 56.4 56.6 -3.4% -0.2% ($m) Cruise 23.9 25.4 22.4 6.6% 13.3% Revenue ($m) 8 Commercial 30.8 31.1 34.2 -10.0% -9.1% Revenue ($m) Segmental 39.1 40.3 40.3 -3.1% 0.0% EBITDA ($m) Cruise EBITDA 16.8 17.9 14.7 14.3% 21.7% ($m) 9 Commercial 22.3 22.4 25.6 -13.1% -12.6% EBITDA ($m) Adjusted 34.8 36.0 36.1 -3.5% -0.2% EBITDA ($m) Segmental 71.6% 71.4% 71.3% EBITDA Margin Cruise Margin 70.5% 70.6% 65.8% Commercial 72.4% 72.0% 74.9% Margin Adjusted 63.7% 63.8% 63.8% EBITDA Margin Profit/(Loss) (13.8 (2.1) before tax ) ($m) KPIs Passengers (m 2.06 1.63 26.8% PAX) 7 General & 458 795 -42.4% Bulk Cargo ('000 tons) Container 106 123 -14.4% Throughput ('000 TEU) Please refer to Footnotes above or for full definitions and explanations of each measure in this statement please refer to the Glossary of Alternative Performance Measures Group performance review Group performance in the first half of 2019 was marginally weaker than the same period last year, with group revenue down 3.4% (-0.2% in constancy currency) to $54.6m (H1 2018: $56.6m) and Adjusted EBITDA down 3.5% (-0.2% in constant currency) to $34.8m (H1 2018: $36.1) with underlying profit falling 92.4% to $0.9m and loss after tax of -$15.8m. The adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in a total Adjusted EBITDA positive impact of $1.5m in the period and the full year Adjusted EBITDA impact is expected to be c$3.0m. Further details on the impact of IFRS 16, including a segmental breakdown of the EBITDA impact is provided in Note 3 to these financial statements. All 2019 figures in this statement are under IFRS 16 unless otherwise stated, prior year figures are not restated for IFRS 16. The first half of our financial year is typically lower in terms of cruise passenger volumes due to the seasonally low Q1, hence trends during first half are not fully informative for full-year trends. Nevertheless, we are very pleased to have grown cruise passenger volumes by 26.8% to 2.06m cruise passengers (H1 2018: 1.6m, FY 2018: 4.4m), with strong organic passenger growth of 8.6%. While at all ports, including equity accounted associate ports Venice, Lisbon and Singapore, we welcomed 3.3m passengers (H1 2018: 2.7m, FY 2018: 8.4m), growth of 21.2%. Cruise Revenue in the first half grew by 6.6% $23.9m (H1 2018: $22.4m, FY 2018: $54.9m), and Cruise EBITDA grew by 14.3% to $16.8m, in line with our expectations. This strong performance was broad based, with particularly pleasing growth from both Valletta and Ege Port in the period, delivering EBITDA growth of 46% and 44% respectively. With the performance from Ege Port strongly supporting the outlook for growth in Turkish cruise passenger volumes in both 2019 and 2020. On a constant currency basis, first half cruise revenue was $25.4m and Cruise EBITDA was $17.9m. The performance of our Commercial Port operations in the period was disappointing and underperformed compared to our original expectations. Commercial revenues fell by 10.0% to $30.8m in the period (H1 2018: $34.2m, FY 2018: $69.9m). Revenues from Port Akdeniz fell by 6.1% while Port Adria's revenue fell by 27.5%, reflecting the previously highlighted absence of wind turbine project cargo in 2019. Commercial EBITDA fell by 13.1% to $22.3m, with both ports reporting a decline. Port Akdeniz delivered a reported decline in EBITDA of 10.6% to $20.7m, with General & Bulk cargo volumes remaining weak in Q2 and Container volumes weakening in Q2 vs a stable performance in Q1. Port of Adria reported an EBITDA decline of 36.3% to $1.6m. However, excluding the one off positive impact of project cargo in H1 2018, Port Adria's underlying performance was positive. Ex project cargo EBITDA grew 35%, and on an ex project cargo and pre IFRS 16 basis EBITDA still grew 15.7%. Despite the significant drop in volumes and revenue our Commercial EBITDA margin fell by just 260bps to 72.4%. Central costs increased in the period, rising by 1.0% compared to an 89% increase in H1 2018 and a 34% increase in FY 2018. While underlying central costs increased by 12.2% ex the positive impact of the weaker Turkish Lira vs USD and IFRS 16, the reduction in in the underlying growth rate reflects that our significant investment in central costs, including the strengthening of the management team began to annualise in the period. Loss after tax for the period of $15.8 million (H1 2018: $3.6m) is driven by an increase in net finance costs to $18.4m (H1 2018: $11.4m), offset by an increase in income from equity accounted associates to $3.3m (H1 2018: $2.7m), while tax expense increased to $1.9m (H1 2018: $1.5m). The increased net finance costs are primarily due to non-cash loss when revaluing the Eurobond debt, along with non-cash revaluation losses on Turkish entities foreign currency dominated liabilities. Net interest expenses increased only slightly to $12.7m (H1 2018: $12.1m). The higher tax charge reflects higher taxable profit contribution from cruise operations and lower taxable profits from commercial ports, which are in lower tax jurisdictions. Since the period end we have announced that in light of the emerging opportunities in our cruise business that we were undertaking a strategic review of the Group. The purpose of the strategic review is to explore ways to maximise value for all stakeholders and includes a range of potential corporate activity including a sale of certain assets as well as strategic investments and partnerships. The process remains at an early stage and there can be no certainty as to the final outcome. A further announcement will be made when it is appropriate to do so. During the period we made significant progress with our new port investment strategy during the period. A concession agreement was signed for Antigua and Barbuda, our JV was named preferred bidder for Nassau and our other JV successfully bid for the port operator of La Goulette, Tunisia. While each of these new projects has still to complete, we are confident that successful financial conclusion and final agreements will be reached. In addition to these projects, we are also in the final stages of completing the purchase of the Autoridad Portuaria de Malagas's (Malaga Port Authority) 20.0% holding in the Malaga cruise port concession for EUR1.5m. This will take Creuers ownership to 100% of the Malaga cruise port concession and GPH's effective ownership to 62%. Cruise Ports Business Review The long term growth fundamentals of the cruise industry continue to provide a very supportive back drop for our cruise business. The global cruise ship order book, currently sits at a record high of 124 new ships on order for delivery between 2019-2027, an increase of 10% in 12 months. Based on current known orders and the greater size of new ships once completed, this implies the average global cruise passenger growth rate is c4-5% per annum over the medium term according to Cruise Industry News, with new supply arguably creating its own demand. In the near term there is a significant number of cruise ships that are likely to sail in the Caribbean or

Europe set for delivery over the remainder of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. We look forward to welcoming these cruise ships to our ports in the years ahead. While the order book provides visibility over the long term growth rate, the long lead time on cruise holiday bookings vs land based tourism and cruise lines ability to manage yields means visibility over passenger volumes over the short term is also strong. Cruise Port H1 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY Growth YoY CCY Operations 2019 CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Revenue (USD m) 23.9 25.4 22.4 6.6% 13.3% Segmental 16.8 17.9 14.7 14.3% 21.7% EBITDA (USD m) Segmental 70.5% 70.6% 65.8% EBITDA Margin Passengers (m)1 2.1 - 1.63 26.8% Turnaround 0.7 0.7 9.7% Passengers Transit 1.3 1.0 38.5% Passengers Yield (USD, rev 11.6 12.3 13.8 -16.0% -10.6% per pax) The first half of our financial year is currently lower in terms of cruise passenger volumes vs the second half due to the fact it includes the seasonally low Q1 for cruise in the Mediterranean. Despite the seasonal low, we still welcomed 2.1m (H1 2018: 1.6m, FY 2018: 4.4m) cruise passengers to our consolidated and managed cruise ports in the period, a pleasing growth rate of 26.8%. On an organic basis, which excludes the impact of our management agreement in Havana, our passenger volume growth rate was 8.6% vs 9.2% in H1 2018. At all ports including equity accounted associate ports Venice, Lisbon and Singapore we welcomed 3.3m (H1 2018: 2.7m, FY 2018: 8.4m). In the first half Cruise Revenue increased 6.6% to $23.9m vs H1 2018 $22.4m and Cruise Segmental EBITDA once again grew faster than revenue, delivering growth of 14.3% to $16.8m (H1 2018: $14.7m). The revenue from our cruise ports are almost exclusively Euro based at present, with most ports also incurring costs in Euros, with the exception of our Turkish ports which have a largely USD revenue base and Turkish Lira cost base. On a constant EUR/$ currency basis the first half cruise performance was even stronger, with revenue growth of 13.3% to $25.4m and Cruise EBITDA growth of 21.7% to $17.9m. Excluding the performance of our equity accounted associates (Venice, Lisbon and Singapore), with a pro-rata net income contribution at the Cruise EBITDA level of $3.3m (H1 2018: $2.7m), Cruise EBITDA grew by 12.6% yoy. We continue to drive growth in on our ancillary revenues, with three main areas of focus: port services; retail and rental services; and passenger and destination services. There were some important developments in the period in this area of the business, most notably in Retail and Rental Services, with the opening of new immersive travel retail in two of the terminals at Barcelona. The new areas have received positive feedback from passengers and the uplift in associated revenue has been very pleasing. Since the period end we issued an RFP for the retail and duty free areas for four of our ports, Malaga, Zadar, Cagliari and Catania. We look forward to receiving submissions in Q3 before deciding on the best way forward for these ports. While our plans to grow our Port Services revenues continues to progress, our port service evaluation process identified tailored services that we could introduce at each relevant port in order to allow us to offer an integrated service package to cruise passengers and cruise ships. Having concluded the review, we have focussed our actions on a number of our larger ports and we are taking action to fill any gaps in our offering at these ports. While our Destination Services offering continues to see us drive improvements in the service we offer passengers through our Guest Information Centers (GICs). The last couple of years have been challenging for our Turkish cruise ports, however our 'active patience' approach of continuing to invest in our facilities and a step up in our marketing in 2018 is beginning to deliver, with a 31% growth in passengers in H1 2019 at Ege Port, our key Turkish port. During the period, we hosted the MedCruise General Assembly at Ege Port, providing a great platform to reenergise the industry's interest in the port and region. We currently expect a slightly higher growth in passenger volumes at Ege Port in H2 2019, with passenger volume growth in 2020 currently expected to be even higher. During H1 we reorganised the management of our cruise operations under a new regional structure, with the creation of three regions, East Mediterranean, West Mediterranean and Americas regions. This new structure reflects our growing global operations, including our pipeline of new port investments, and will help us maintain operational discipline while providing a strong platform for our next stage of growth. During the period significant progress was made towards the implementation of our new port investment strategy, we signed a 30-year concession agreement for Antigua and Barbuda, our joint venture was awarded the cruise port tender for Nassau, Bahamas and our joint venture was notified that its bid for the operator of La Goulette, Tunisia had been successful. We are in the final stages of full financial closure in Antigua & Barbuda and now expect this to be achieved before the end of Q3 2019. We look forward to welcoming this port and the c800k passengers that visit every year into our portfolio shortly. Nassau, Bahamas is one of the largest cruise ports in the world and welcomes 3.7m passengers per annum. We remain in advanced stage discussions with local and international banks over long term bank financing for the concession. Signing of the concession agreement, full financial closure and commencement of the concession is expected to occur before the end of 2019. Our joint venture with MSC Cruises S.A was successful in acquiring Goulette Shipping Cruise, the company that operates the cruise terminal in La Goulette, Tunisia during the period. Full closure and commencement of the concession is expected in Q4 2019. All remain conditional until such times as all conditions are fulfilled. In addition to new port investments we continue to work on securing concession extensions at a number of our ports in our current portfolio. Creuers H1 2019 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY Growth YoY CCY (Barcelona and CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Malaga) Revenue (USD m) 12.5 13.4 13.3 -6.3% 0.2% Segmental 7.7 8.3 8.0 -3.7% 3.1% EBITDA (USD m) Segmental 61.7% 61.7% 60.1% EBITDA Margin Passengers (m)1 1.04 1.02 1.7% Turnaround 0.56 0.58 -3.7% Passengers Transit 0.48 0.44 8.7% Passengers Yield (USD, rev 12.0 12.9 13.0 -7.9% per pax) Creuers (Barcelona & Malaga), in line with our expectations, grew passenger volumes by 1.7% in the period, welcoming 1.0m (H1 2018: 1.0m) passengers in H1 2019. Revenue of $12.5m (H1 2018: $13.3m) was down 6.3% yoy, although in constant currency terms revenue increased 0.2%. Despite the modest passenger growth, the change in the passenger mix, with Malaga experiencing a sharp drop in turnaround passengers in the period, negatively impacted passenger yields, revenues and EBITDA in the period. Creuers delivered EBITDA for the period of $7.7m (H1 2018: $8.0m), down 3.7% yoy, on a constant currency basis EBITDA grew 3.1%. During the period we opened the new retail and duty free areas in two terminals in Barcelona in partnership with our concessionaire. The results have been impressive, with passenger feedback very positive on the new immersive retail areas and most importantly sales have risen strongly. In Malaga we will shortly undertake a refurbishment of the cafeteria area of the Palmeral terminal, further improving the passenger experience. We are also taking action to offer a "one stop shop" integrated service package to cruise lines at both ports. We are also in the final stages of completing the purchase of the Autoridad Portuaria de Malagas's (Malaga Port Authority) 20.0% holding in the Malaga cruise port concession for EUR1.5m. This will take Creuers ownership to 100% of the Malaga cruise port concession and GPH's effective ownership to 62%. As well as changing the financial ownership, we believe this action will allow us to drive additional operational improvements at the port. Valletta H1 2019 H1 H1 YoY YoY Cruise Port 2019 2018 Growth CCY CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Revenue (USD m) 6.2 6.7 5.7 10.1% 17.8% Segmental EBITDA (USD m) 3.7 4.0 2.5 46.3% 56.6% Segmental EBITDA Margin 59.6% 59.6% 48.3% Passengers (m)1 0.39 0.28 39.8% Turnaround Passengers 0.11 0.1 79.5% Transit Passengers 0.29 0.22 29.2% Yield (USD, rev per pax) 15.8 16.9 20.1 -21.3% Valletta performed very strongly during the period, with passenger growth of 39.8% to 0.39m (H1 2018: 0.28m). Revenue for the period grew 10.1% to $6.2m (H1 2018: 5.7m) or 17.8% in constant currency terms. EBITDA grew 46.3% in the period to $3.7m (H1 2018: $2.5m), with constant currency growth of 56.6%. The divergence in revenue growth from passenger growth is primarily driven by passenger spending habits at our self-managed travel retail offering and our area management revenues. Within the passenger mix in the period, there was particularly strong growth in turnaround passengers, while turnaround passengers tend to generate higher port services revenues, their retail spend tends to be far lower. With this impact felt

more acutely in Valletta compared to our other ports given that we self-manage the travel retail operation. The area management revenues at Valletta such as rent from waterfront restaurants are not directly related to passenger volume, therefore do not rise or fall in line with passenger growth. Our primary port revenues grew in line with passenger growth. After a challenging and weather impacted 2018, it has been pleasing to see Valletta return to form in such a manner. Looking into H2 2019 the passenger volume growth should normalise. Ege Port H1 2019 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY Growth YoY CCY CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Revenue (USD m) 2.3 2.3 1.7 32.4% 32.4% Segmental 1.4 1.4 0.9 43.5% 43.5% EBITDA (USD m) Segmental 59.0% 59.0% 54.5% EBITDA Margin Passengers (m)1 0.08 0.06 30.9% Turnaround 0.01 0.01 -3.4% Passengers Transit 0.07 0.05 36.8% Passengers Yield (USD, rev 28.3 28.0 1.1% per pax) The last few years have been particularly challenging for our Turkish cruise ports, however as we have highlighted for some time, 2019 is the starting point for the recovery in passenger volumes. This start of this recovery can be seen in the 30.9% growth in cruise passenger volumes in the period. This strong volume growth translated into revenue growth of 32.4% to $2.3m (H1 2018: $1.7m), with our Turkish ports now charging in USD there was no translational FX impact in the period. EBITDA of $1.4m (H1 2018: $0.9m) was up 43.5% year on year, with the uplift in the margin to 59.0% helped by the positive impact the weak Turkish Lira given the predominately Turkish Lira cost base at the port. Looking into H2 2019, the passenger volume growth rate should be higher than in H1 2019 but more importantly, looking into 2020 the passenger growth rate should accelerate yoy as the recovery trend continues to build, while 2021 already shows growth on 2020 reservations. Other Cruise H1 2019 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY Growth YoY CCY CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Revenue (USD m) 2.8 3.0 1.6 72.7% 84.9% Segmental 4.0 4.3 3.2 25.3% 34.1% EBITDA (USD m) Passengers (m)1 0.54 0.26 111.5% Turnaround 0.05 0.01 376.8% Passengers Transit 0.50 0.25 100.5% Passengers Other Cruise revenue reflects the revenue contribution of our smaller cruise port concessions and our management agreement in Havana. While Other Cruise EBITDA reflects the EBITDA contribution of smaller cruise port concessions and our management agreement in Havana, as well as the net income contribution of our equity associate ports (Venice, Lisbon and Singapore). Cruise passenger volumes grew 111.5% in the period, although on an organic basis passenger volumes fell 3.3%. Revenue grew 72.7% in the period, 84.9% in constant currency, on an organic basis revenue grew 22.0% to $2.0m. EBITDA grew 25.3% to $4.0m, on an organic basis EBITDA grew 11.7%. During the period US authorities prohibited authorised travel via cruise ships under the People to People program, leading to the US cruise lines to redeploy cruise ships away from Havana. Our management agreement is focussed on us advising on cruise port operation best practice for Havana cruise port, GPH has not invested in the port. We continue to monitor the situation and are actively engaged with all stakeholders. In light of the redeployment of US cruise lines we do not expect a material contribution from this management agreement in the foreseeable future. Our equity accounted associate ports, Venice, Lisbon and Singapore once again performed well, reporting total PAX growth of 12.9% to 1.2m (H1 2018: 1.1m). Overall the pro-rata net income contribution from our equity accounted associate ports contributed to Other Cruise EBITDA was $3.3m (H1 2018: $2.7m) during the period, a growth rate of 21.6% on the same period last year. Commercial Ports Business Review H1 2019 has proven to be a challenging period for our Commercial ports business, with Port Akdeniz in particular suffering from weak general and bulk cargo volumes throughout the period and weak container volumes in Q2. Our commercial ports are not immune to the impact of macro-economic factors such as trade tariffs and their associated impact on global trade in general and we believe the general uncertainty around global trade has been the primary driver of the slowdown experienced by Port Akdeniz. Commercial H1 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY Growth YoY CCY 2019 CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Revenue (USD m) 30.8 31.1 34.2 -10.0% -9.1% Segmental 22.3 22.4 25.6 -13.1% -12.6% EBITDA (USD m) Segmental 72.4% 72.0% 74.9% EBITDA Margin General & Bulk 458 795 -42.4% Cargo ('000) Throughput 106 124 -14.6% ('000 TEU) Yield (USD, 7.4 9.0 -16.9% Revenue per tonnes) Yield (USD, 168.1 176.3 -4.6% Revenue per TEU) Our Commercial port operations delivered a decline in revenue of 10.0% to $30.8m (H1 2018: $34.2m). While Commercial EBITDA fell by 13.1% to $22.3m (H1 2018: $25.6m). Overall our volumes were weak in the period, with General and Bulk cargo volumes declining by 42.4% and Throughput container volumes falling by 14.6%, this overall volume decline was driven a fall in volumes at Port Akdeniz. In terms of yields, total throughput container yields were down 4.6%, while cargo yields were down 16.9%, with the drop in cargo yields reflecting the impact of Port Adria's project cargo in H1 2018. Port Akdeniz benefitted from the weakness in Turkish Lira due to the port's cost structure being around 70% in local currency, while revenues are almost exclusively in $. However, while the weak Turkish Lira generated a direct benefit, there was also an unsubstantiated indirect cost in terms of the uncertainty created by the volatility and weakness in the Turkish Lira. Port Akdeniz H1 2019 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY Growth YoY CCY CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Revenue (USD m) 26.3 26.3 28.0 -6.1% -6.1% Segmental 20.7 20.7 23.1 -10.6% -10.6% EBITDA (USD m) Segmental 78.7% 78.7% 82.7% EBITDA Margin General & Bulk 335 695 -51.8% Cargo ('000) Throughput 80 98 -18.7% ('000 TEU) Yield (USD, 6.4 6.5 -1.0% Revenue per tonnes) Yield (USD, 188.1 194.1 -3.1% Revenue per TEU) Port Akdeniz, our largest commercial port, reported a revenue decline of 6.1% to $26.3m (H1 2018: $28.0m), with EBITDA declining 10.6% to $20.7m (H1 2018: $23.1m) and the EBITDA margin fell to 78.7%. General & Bulk Cargo volumes fell sharply, declining by 51.8%, albeit the rate of decline in Q2 moderated vs Q1. Throughput container volumes fell by 18.7% in the period, with Q2 volumes down sharply after a stable performance in Q1. Total marble volumes fell by 22.1% in the period, with import containers also down sharply, falling 21.6%. The small decline in yields reflects the product and services mix in the period rather than a change in the underlying pricing. While the expansion of the free trade zone has had an impact on volumes in some General & Bulk cargo, particularly in bagged cement and barite, we believe the largest driver of volume declines has been the macro-economic environment. Global trade tariffs and barriers to trade in general are harmful to trade volumes and we believe the general uncertainty around global trade, particularly involving China, has been a primary driver of the slowdown experienced by Port Akdeniz. Looking into H2 2019, the outlook for both General & Bulk cargo volumes and Throughput container volumes continues to look uncertain. An agreement to end the current escalation of trade tariffs and barriers involving China and a general improvement in Chinese GDP growth are, we believe, the most likely catalysts for a meaningful improvement, particularly in Throughput container volumes. Our previous experience suggests that the trading performance will improve over time and we continue to work to diversify the revenue streams at our commercial ports. As previously disclosed, on 29 April 2019, the Competition Authority of the Republic of Turkey notified Global Ports Holding's subsidiary in Turkey, Ortadogu Antalya Liman Isletmeleri A.S ("Port Akdeniz"), that it has commenced an investigation into Port Akdeniz due to an alleged breach of Article 6 of the Law on the Protection of Competition, Law No. 4054 due to excessive pricing concerns on certain services. Further to our statement in Q1, Ortadogu Antalya Liman Isletmeleri A.S ("Port Akdeniz") has submitted the first set of defence on 28 May 2019. By law, the Competition Authority of the Republic of Turkey has 6 months from the submission date to evaluate the defences and prepare an investigation report. The Competition Authority may, at its sole discretion, extend the preparation period by additional 6 months. A further announcement will be made when it is appropriate to do so. Port Adria H1 H1 2019 H1 2018 YoY Growth YoY CCY 2019 CCY6 (%) Growth (%) Revenue (USD m) 4.5 4.8 6.2 -27.5% -22.4% Segmental 1.6 1.7 2.5 -36.3% -31.8% EBITDA (USD m) Segmental 35.0% 35.0% 39.9% EBITDA Margin General & Bulk 122.7 100.1 22.6% Cargo ('000) Throughput 25.9 25.6 1.2% ('000 TEU)

Yield (USD, 10.3 26.2 -58.1% Revenue per tonnes) Yield (USD, 106.6 108.2 -1.6% Revenue per TEU) While at the headline level Port of Adria's performance in the period looks disappointing, there was a number of one offs that impacted the performance, most notably the project cargo impact in H1 2018. Excluding this impact, the underlying performance was positive. Revenue fell 27.5% in the period to $4.5m (H1 2018: $6.2m) and EBITDA fell 36.3% to $1.6m (H1 2018: $2.5m). However, excluding the one off positive impact of project cargo in H1 2018, revenue fell by 5.7%, while underlying EBITDA increased by 35.0%. On a pre-IFRS 16 basis, the underlying EBITDA growth was still an impressive 15.7%, reflecting lower costs General & Bulk Cargo volumes rose an impressive 22.6% in the period, driven primarily by the continued strength in steel coil exports which has followed the completion of an investment programme by the manufacturer. While Throughput container volumes rose a more modest 1.2%. We continue to work on growing the volumes at this port and remain in talks with a number of parties, both importers and exporters about introducing new cargoes at the port during 2019. Brexit It looks increasingly likely that UK will exit the EU in the coming months and while the indirect impact on any business cannot be known for sure, we believe that Brexit does not pose a material issue for the group, either directly or indirectly. The long lead times on the booking of cruise holidays and the consistently high rates of occupancy achieved by cruise lines are supportive of our view. We also note recent comments from major cruise lines on their confident outlook for the rest of 2019 and 2020. We do not believe our commercial business has any significant direct exposure to any fall out from Brexit. While of course any wider impact on economic confidence and global trade could have an indirect impact on our commercial ports, we believe this impact would be limited. The group has no port operations in the UK. Financial Overview Loss after tax for the period of $15.8 million (H1 2018: $3.6m) is driven by an increase in net finance costs to $18.4m (H1 2018: $11.4m), offset by an increase in income from equity accounted associates to $3.3m (H1 2018: $2.7m), while tax expense increased to $1.9m (H1 2018: $1.5m). The increased net finance costs are primarily due to non-cash loss when revaluing the Eurobond debt, along with non-cash revaluation losses on Turkish entities foreign currency dominated liabilities. Net interest expenses increased only slightly to $12.7m (H1 2018: $12.1m). The higher tax charge reflects higher taxable profit contribution from cruise operations and lower taxable profits from commercial ports, which are in lower tax jurisdictions. Specific Adjusting Items in Operating Profit As of 30 June 2019, specific adjusting items comprising project expenses amounting to $4.7m (H1 2018: $3.6m), provisions $1.0m (H1 2018: $0.3m) and other specific adjustment items $1.2m (H1 2018: $0.3m) Please see note 2 f in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for more details. Finance Costs The Group's net finance charge in the period was $18.4m, an increase on the $11.4m charge in H1 2018. This increase was primarily due to the Turkish Lira depreciation against $ in the year, which creates a foreign exchange charge and gain on liabilities and assets respectively. This occurs for two reasons. Firstly, the group's Eurobond is issued by Global Liman, a 100% owned entity within the group with a functional currency of Turkish Lira. When the Turkish Lira depreciates against the $ a non-cash foreign exchange loss occurs when revaluing the Eurobond debt, while a non-cash foreign exchange gain should occur if the Turkish Lira appreciates against the $. Secondly, although all our Turkish ports charge in $, they must legally keep the accounting books in Turkish Lira, so when the Turkish Lira depreciates against the $ this results in non-cash foreign exchange losses on revaluing the Turkish entities' foreign currency denominated liabilities and non-cash foreign exchange gains on revaluing the Turkish entities foreign currency assets. During the period net finance expenses increased to $29.0m (H1 2018: $22.3m), primarily due to a non-cash foreign exchange loss when revaluing the Eurobond debt of $13.1m (H1 2018: $9.3m), net interest expenses increased slightly to $12.7m (H1 2018: $12.1m) and interest expenses on lease obligations increased to $1.7m (H1 2018: $0.1m) with $1.1m of this increase due to the adoption of IFRS 16 in the period. Finance income fell to $10.5m (H1 2018: $10.9m), primarily as a result of a drop in the non-cash foreign exchange gains on Turkish entities' TL costs base to $9.7m (H1 2018: $10.0m). Taxation Global Ports Holding is a multinational group and as such is liable for taxation in multiple jurisdictions around the world. The Group's underlying tax charge for the period was $1.9m (H1 2018: $1.5m), representing an effective underlying tax charge of 21.02% (H1 2018: 16.22%). The higher tax charge compared with prior years is primarily the result of higher taxable profits in our Cruise business which is primarily based in higher tax jurisdictions in Europe and the lower taxable profit contribution from our commercial ports which are based in lower tax jurisdictions. Earnings Per Share The Group's basic earnings per share was -26.0c (H1 2018: -6.0c), this decrease is in line with the decline in profit for the year attributable to owners of the company -$16.3m (H1 2018: -$3.8m). Adjusted earnings per share of 1.5c (H1 2018: 19.7c), reflects the decline in the underlying profit measure, which is calculated as (loss)/profit for the period after removing the impact of the amortisation of port operating rights and depreciation of right of use assets. Cash Flow and Investment Operating cash flow was -$1.3m (H1 2018: $24.5m). The decrease in operating cash flow is primarily related to an increase in working capital of $24.3m. This increase was driven by short term cash collaterals for new projects of $12.4m (H1 2018: nil), a receivable related to a change in port agent in Barcelona of $4.3m (H1 2018: nil) and a period end timing issue over receipt of a $1.5m payment related to our oil services contract in Port Akdeniz. Since period end the short term cash collateral has been returned and the receivables related to the change in port agent and the oil services contract have been received. Capital expenditure during the period was $5.7m, broadly in line with the $5.6m incurred in H1 2018. In H1 2019 the group spent approximately $2.6m in Port Akdeniz on work related to the TPAO project, $1.1m in Port Adria on infrastructure enhancements, $1.0m in Creuers mostly on remodelling of terminals and security and $0.8m in Valletta on canopy investment. Balance Sheet At 30th June 2019 net debt was $351.1m (31st December 2018: $267.2m) This increase was driven by the $60.9m impact of recognising operating leases on the balance sheet under IFRS 16 and the decrease in cash as explained on the cash flow and investment above. The group's Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.3x times as at 30th June 2019 (31st December 2018: 3.2x). Excluding the IFRS 16 impact net debt increased to $290.1m (31st December 2018: $267.2m) and the Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.6x. Gross debt at period end was $410.0m (31st December 2018: $347.1m), with this increase driven by the adoption of IFRS 16, excluding this impact, gross debt was $349.0m. The Leverage Ratio as per GPH's Eurobond was 4.2x at 30th June 2019 (31st December 2018: 4.2x), vs a covenant of 5.0x, the leverage ratio excludes the IFRS 16 impact, in line with the bond descriptions. Impact of Foreign Currency Movements All of GPH's European and Adriatic cruise ports operate in Euros, with the majority of costs being in Euros at our non-Turkish cruise ports. Our Commercial port, Port of Adria receives revenues in Euros and the majority of its costs are incurred in Euros. The translation of profits from these port operating entities are not hedged and as a result, the movement of the US dollar and Euro exchange rates directly affects the Group's reported results. The vast majority of our revenues at our Turkish cruise ports are in US Dollars, while the majority of costs are in Turkish Lira. Our Commercial port, Port of Antalya, receives revenues in US Dollars and c70% of its costs are incurred in Turkish Lira. The group does not hedge this exposure as a result, the movement of the US dollar exchange rates to the Turkish Lira directly affects the Group's reported results. In the first half of 2019, the group was impacted by unfavourable movements against the prior year in respect of the US Dollar against Euro and a favourable movement in respect of the US Dollar against the Turkish Lira. The details of the foreign exchange rates used in the period can be found in Note 2 e) of the consolidated financial statements. Dividend Having reviewed carefully the progress made in regard to opportunities for investment in new cruise ports the board has proposed an interim dividend of $12.5m (19.9c per share), The interim dividend is to be paid on 29 November to shareholders on the register on 1 November 2019. This is in keeping with the board's state minimum dividend policy which was communicated at the time of the IPO. Summary of the effect of the adoption of IFRS 16 H1 2019 Impact of H1 2019 Pre H1 2018 IFRS 16 IFRS 16 Reported Reported Income Statement Segmental EBITDA 39.1 1.4 37.7 40.3 Adjusted EBITDA 34.8 1.5 33.3 36.1 Depreciation and (23.3) (1.2) (22.1) (22.6) Amortisation Net Finance Costs (18.4) (1.1) (17.4) (11.4) Balance Sheet

Segment Assets 656.4 58.9 597.5 606.5 Unallocated Assets 48.1 0.7 47.4 95.1 Segment 267.1 60.2 206.9 228.8 Liabilities Unallocated 283.4 0.7 282.7 264.7 Liabilities Gross Debt 409.9 (60.9) 349.0 354.8 Net Debt 351.1 (60.9) 290.1 253.1 Adjusted EBITDA 82.5 1.5 80.9 81.4 (annualised) Leverage Ratios Gross Debt/EBITDA 5.0 4.2 4.4 Net Debt/EBITDA 4.3 3.6 3.1 Global Ports Holding PLC Interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Contents Responsibility Statement 16 Independent Review Report to Global Ports Holding PLC 17 Primary Statements Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss 18-19 and other comprehensive income Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial 20 position Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in 21-23 equity Interim condensed consolidated cash flow statement 24 Notes to the condensed financial statements 25-52 Responsibility Statement We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: · the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, · the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by: a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so. By order of the Board, Mehmet KUTMAN Chairman 19 August 2019 INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Conclusion We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 which comprises the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position, the interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, the interim condensed consolidated cash flow statement and the related explanatory notes. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the DTR") of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("the UK FCA"). Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Directors' responsibilities The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the DTR of the UK FCA. As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of financial statements included in the half-yearly financial report in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the EU. Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities This report is made solely to the company in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the company in meeting the requirements of the DTR of the UK FCA. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the company those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached. John Luke for and on behalf of KPMG LLP Chartered Accountants 15 Canada Square London, E14 5GL United Kingdom 19 August 2019 (USD '000) Notes Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 31 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 December 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue 5 54,609 56,556 124,812 Cost of sales (38,593) (37,789) (77,523) Gross profit 16,016 18,767 47,289 Other income 1,132 3,200 19,728 Selling and (1,744) (1,040) (1,293) marketing expenses Administrative (7,801) (9,189) (15,993) expenses Other expenses (6,315) (5,224) (13,834) Operating profit 1,288 6,514 35,897 Finance income 6 10,526 10,942 27,955 Finance costs 6 (28,963) (22,297) (60,867) Net finance (18,437) (11,355) (32,912) costs Share of profit 3,320 2,730 5,631 of equity-accounted investees (Loss) / Profit (13,829) (2,111) 8,616 before tax Tax expense 7 (1,931) (1,527) (1,480) (Loss) / Profit (15,760) (3,638) 7,136 for the period / year (Loss) / Profit for the period / year attributable to: Owners of the (16,317) (3,789) 770 Company Non-controlling 557 151 6,366 interests (15,760) (3,638) 7,136 The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 2. (USD '000) Notes Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 31 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 December 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurement of (5) 12 (19) defined benefit liability Income tax -- (3) 4 relating to items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (5) 9 (15) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency 17,225 26,294 42,107 translation differences Cash flow hedges 77 (17) 155 - effective portion of changes in fair value Cash flow hedges (119) 53 (216) - realized amounts transferred to income statement Losses on a (18,183) (37,342) (59,630) hedge of a net investment (1,000) (11,012) (17,584) Other (1,005) (11,003) (17,599) comprehensive loss for the year, net of income tax Total (16,765) (14,641) (10,463) comprehensive loss for the year Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the (16,861) (11,811) (12,315) Company Non-controlling 96 (2,830) 1,852 interests (16,765) (14,641) (10,463) Basic and 12 (26.0) (6.0) 1.23 diluted (loss) / earnings per share (cents per share)

The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 2. The notes on pages 12 to 39 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements Not As at As at As at es 30 June 2019 31 30 June 2018 December 2018 (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-current assets Property and 128,150 129,351 131,110 equipment Intangible assets 374,759 392,361 410,036 Right of Use 2 59,658 -- -- Assets Goodwill 13,485 13,485 13,699 Equity-accounted 26,524 26,003 23,538 investees Other investments 15 12,617 12,013 11,782 Deferred tax 7 2,635 3,066 1,492 assets Other non-current 4,591 4,626 4,964 assets 622,419 580,905 596,621 Current assets Trade and other 8 42,916 19,999 16,881 receivables Due from related 14 1,057 1,027 1,730 parties Other investments 72 72 705 Other current 4,315 3,336 5,677 assets Inventory 1,468 1,454 1,791 Prepaid taxes 24 1,363 722 Cash and cash 58,795 79,829 100,999 equivalents 108,647 107,080 128,505 Total assets 731,066 687,985 725,131 Current 10 58,295 48,755 48,074 liabilities Loans and borrowings Trade and other 17,785 15,279 13,975 payables Due to related 14 504 542 250 parties Dividends payable 9 16,821 -- -- Current tax 7 2,911 2,459 2,430 liabilities Provisions 11 1,974 955 1,156 98,290 67,990 65,885 Non-current liabilities Loans and 10 351,654 298,296 306,747 borrowings Other financial 2,088 3,408 2,551 liabilities Derivative 15 669 617 788 financial liabilities Deferred tax 7 89,582 92,294 96,304 liabilities Provisions 11 7,388 8,862 20,316 Employee benefits 836 797 837 452,217 404,274 427,543 Total liabilities 550,507 472,264 493,428 Net assets 180,559 215,721 231,703 Equity Share capital 811 811 811 Legal reserves 13,038 13,030 13,030 Share based 275 -- -- payment reserves Hedging reserves (213,618) (195,393) (173,069) Translation 214,918 197,247 179,901 reserves Retained earnings 75,845 108,981 121,628 Equity 91,269 124,676 142,301 attributable to equity holders of the Company Non-controlling 89,290 91,045 89,402 interests Total equity 180,559 215,721 231,703 The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 2. The notes on pages 12 to 39 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements (USD '000) Notes Legal Share Hedging Translation Retained Non-controlling based reserve reserves earnings interests payme s nt Share reserves reser capit ves al Total Total equity Balance at 1 811 13,030 -- (195,39 197,247 108,981 124,6 91,045 215,72 January 2019 3) 76 1 (Audited) Adjustment -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- on initial application of IFRS 16 (net of tax) (*) Adjusted 811 13,030 -- (195,39 197,247 108,981 124,6 91,045 215,72 balance at 1 3) 76 1 January 2019 Loss for the -- -- -- -- -- (16,317) (16,3 557 (15,76 year 17) 0) Other -- -- -- (18,225 17,671 10 (544) (461) (1,005 comprehensiv ) ) e (loss) / income for the year Total -- -- -- (18,225 17,671 (16,307) (16,8 96 (16,76 comprehensiv ) 61) 5) e (loss) / income for the year Transactions with owners of the Company Transactions -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- with non-controll ing interest Transfer to -- 8 -- -- -- (8) -- -- -- legal reserves Equity -- -- 275 -- -- -- 275 -- 275 settled share-based payment expenses Dividends 9 -- -- -- -- -- (16,821) (16,8 (1,851) (18,67 21) 2) Total -- 8 275 -- -- (16,829) (16,5 (1,851) (18,39 contribution 46) 7) s and distribution s Total -- 8 275 (18,225 17,671 (33,136) (33,4 (1,755) (35,16 transactions ) 07) 2) with owners of the Company Balance at 811 13,038 275 (213,61 214,918 75,845 91,26 89,290 180,55 30 June 2019 8) 9 9 (Unaudited) (*) The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognized in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 2. The notes on pages 12 to 39 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements (USD '000) Notes Legal Hedging Translation Retained Non-controlling reserve reserves earnings interests s Share reserves capit al Total Total equity Balance at 1 811 13,012 (135,76 150,626 143,148 171,8 92,896 264,73 January 2018 3) 34 0 (Audited) Loss for the -- -- -- -- (3,789) (3,78 151 (3,638 year 9) ) Other -- -- (37,306 29,275 9 (8,02 (2,981) (11,00 comprehensiv ) 2) 3) e (loss) / income for the year Total -- -- (37,306 29,275 (3,780) (11,8 (2,830) (14,64 comprehensiv ) 11) 1) e (loss) / income for the year Transactions with owners of the Company Transactions -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- with non-controll ing interest Transfer to -- 18 -- -- (18) -- -- -- legal reserves Dividends 9 -- -- -- -- (17,722) (17,7 (664) (18,38 22) 6) Total -- 18 -- -- (17,740) (17,7 (664) (18,38 contribution 22) 6) s and distribution s

Total -- 18 (37,306 29,275 (21,520) (29,5 (3,494) (33,02 transactions ) 33) 7) with owners of the Company Balance at 811 13,030 (173,06 179,901 121,628 142,3 89,402 231,70 30 June 2018 9) 01 3 (Unaudited) The notes on pages 12 to 39 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements (USD '000) Notes Legal Hedging Translation Retained Non-controlling reserve reserves earnings interests s Share reserves capit al Total Total equity Balance at 1 811 13,012 (135,76 150,626 143,148 171,8 92,896 264,73 January 2018 3) 34 0 (Audited) (Loss) / -- -- -- -- 770 770 6,366 7,136 income for the year Other -- -- (59,630 46,621 (76) (13,0 (4,514) (17,59 comprehensiv ) 85) 9) e (loss) / income for the year Total -- -- (59,630 46,621 694 (12,3 1,852 (10,46 comprehensiv ) 15) 3) e (loss) / income for the year Transactions with owners of the Company Transactions -- -- -- -- -- -- 94 94 with non-controll ing interest Transfer to -- 18 -- -- (18) -- -- -- legal reserves Dividends 9 -- -- -- -- (34,843) (34,8 (3,797) (38,64 43) 0) Total -- 18 -- -- (34,861) (34,8 (3,703) (38,54 contribution 43) 6) s and distribution s Total -- 18 (59,630 46,621 (34,167) (47,1 (1,851) (49,00 transactions ) 58) 9) with owners of the Company Balance at 811 13,030 (195,39 197,247 108,981 124,6 91,045 215,72 31 December 3) 76 1 2018 (Audited) The notes on pages 12 to 39 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements Notes Six months Six months Year ended 30 ended 30 ended 31 June 2019 June 2018 December 2018 (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the (15,760) (3,638) 7,136 period / year Adjustments for: Depreciation of 23,302 22,586 44,668 PPE and RoU assets and amortization expense Share of profit (3,320) (2,730) (5,631) of equity-accounte d investees, net of tax Gain on (17) (12) (142) disposal of property plant and equipment Finance costs 6 15,016 12,866 26,623 (excluding foreign exchange differences) Finance income 6 (871) (1,014) (1,684) (excluding foreign exchange differences) Foreign 6 4,294 (497) 7,973 exchange differences on finance costs and income, net Income tax 7 1,931 1,524 1,480 expense Employment 72 99 39 termination indemnity reserve Equity settled 275 -- -- share-based payment expenses (Charges to) / 1,316 148 (12,000) reversal of provision Operating cash 26,238 29,332 68,462 flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities Changes in: - trade and (22,917) (1,027) (4,297) other receivables - other current 426 1,404 3,510 assets - related party (30) -- 572 receivables - other 128 57 412 non-current assets - trade and (79) (2,064) (71) other payables - related party (38) (187) 59 payables - provisions (1,821) (244) (64) Post-employment (21) (58) (131) benefits paid Cash generated by operations 1,886 27,213 68,452 before benefit and tax payments Income taxes (3,137) (2,737) (7,345) paid Net cash (1,251) 24,476 61,107 generated from operating activities Investing activities Acquisition of (5,589) (5,431) (11,896) property and equipment Acquisition of (69) (151) (2,911) intangible assets Proceeds from 22 11 234 sale of property and equipment Bond and -- -- (30) short-term investment income Proceeds from -- 13,822 13,944 sale of investments Bank interest 140 840 348 received Dividends from 2,849 -- 541 equity accounted investees Other -- (11,782) (11,977) investment in FVTPL instruments Advances given (172) (152) (85) for tangible assets Net cash used (2,819) (2,843) (11,832) in investing activities Financing activities Equity -- -- 94 injection by minorities to subsidiaries Cash inflow -- (159) -- from related parties Cash outflow to -- 20 -- related parties Dividends paid 9 -- (17,722) (34,843) to equity owners Dividends paid 9 (538) -- (3,797) to NCIs Interest paid (12,574) (11,666) (23,902) Proceeds from 19,250 34,770 44,205 borrowings Repayments of (13,224) (23,929) (34,697) borrowings Repayments of (2,433) (809) (1,427) lese liabilities (2018: payment of finance lease liabilities) (*) Net cash used (9,519) (19,495) (54,367) in financing activities Net (decrease) (13,589) 2,138 (5,092) / increase in cash and cash equivalents Effect of (7,445) (587) (14,527) foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash 79,829 99,448 99,448 equivalents at beginning of year Cash and cash 58,795 100,999 79,829 equivalents at end of year (*) The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 2. The notes on pages 12 to 39 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements 1) General information Global Ports Holding PLC is a public limited company listed on the London Stock Exchange, and incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 34 Brook Street 3rd Floor, London, England, W1K 5DN, United Kingdom. Global Ports Holding PLC is the ultimate holding company of Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Global Ports Holding PLC (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the directors on 19 August 2019. 2) Accounting policies a) Basis of preparation This condensed set of consolidated financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union and the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the FCA in the United Kingdom as applicable to interim financial reporting. The interim condensed financial statements represent a 'condensed set of financial statements' as referred to in the DTR issued by the FCA. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2018

available on the Company website. Also, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements. The financial information contained in this report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 is unaudited. The interim condensed consolidated income statement and other comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of financial position, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, and the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been reviewed by the auditor. These interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the Company's board of directors on 19 August 2019. The comparative figures for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 are not the company's statutory accounts for that financial year. Those accounts have been reported on by the company's auditor and delivered to the registrar of companies. The report of the auditor was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report, and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. b) Going concern The Group operates 14 ports in 8 different countries and is focusing on increasing its number of Ports in different geographical locations to support its operations and diversify economic and political risks. As a consequence, the directors believe that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully despite the current uncertain economic outlook. The directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group and its subsidiaries have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements. The Company is not expecting any significant impact on its operations from the UK decision to leave European Union. The adoption of IFRS 16 does not impact the ability of the Group to comply with its Gross debt to EBITDA covenant. Details described on Note 10. 2 Accounting Policies (continued) c) Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty In the application of the Group's accounting policies, the directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions used on the preparation of these interim financial statements are same as those used in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the new significant judgements related to lessee accounting under IFRS 16, which are described in Note 2(d)(i). d) Change in / new accounting policies Except as described below, the accounting policies applied in these interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2018. The changes in accounting policies are also expected to be reflected in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ending 31 December 2019. i) IFRS 16 The Group has initially adopted IFRS 16 Leases from 1 January 2019. IFRS 16 introduced a single, on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees. As a result, the Group, as a lessee, has recognised right-of-use assets representing its rights to use the underlying assets and lease liabilities representing its obligation to make lease payments. Lessor accounting remains similar to previous accounting policies. The Group has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach, under which the cumulative effect of initial application is recognised in retained earnings at 1 January 2019. Accordingly, the comparative information presented for 2018 has not been restated - i.e. it is presented, as previously reported, under IAS 17 and related interpretations. The details of the changes in accounting policies are disclosed below. Definition of a lease Previously, the Group determined at contract inception whether an arrangement was or contained a lease under IFRIC 4 Determining Whether an Arrangement contains a Lease. The Group now assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the new definition of a lease. Under IFRS 16, a contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. On transition to IFRS 16, the Group elected to apply the practical expedient to grandfather the assessment of which transactions are leases. It applied IFRS 16 only to contracts that were previously identified as leases. Contracts that were not identified as leases under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 were not reassessed. Therefore, the definition of a lease under IFRS 16 has been applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019. As a lessee The Group leases a variety of assets, principally land, building and cars. As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as operating or finance leases based on its assessment of whether the lease transferred substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership. Under IFRS 16, the Group recognises right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for most leases - i.e. these leases are on-balance sheet. However, the Group has elected not to recognise right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for short term leases (e.g. car rentals). The Group recognises the lease payments associated with these leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. 2 Accounting Policies (continued) d) Change in / new accounting policies (continued) i. IFRS 16 (continued) The Group presents right-of-use assets are presented as a line item on the face of financials. The carrying amounts of right-of-use assets are as below. In thousands of USD Right of Use Balance at 1 January 2019 61,233 Balance at 30 June 2019 59,658 The Group presents lease liabilities in loans and borrowings in the statement of financial position. Significant accounting policies The Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability at the lease commencement date. The right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, and subsequently at cost less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Group's incremental borrowing rate. Generally, the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate as the discount rate. The lease liability is subsequently increased by the interest cost on the lease liability and decreased by lease payment made. It is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, a change in the estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or as appropriate, changes in the assessment of whether a purchase or extension option is reasonably certain to be exercised or a termination option is reasonably certain not to be exercised. The Group has applied judgement to determine the lease term for some lease contracts in which it is a lessee that include renewal options. The assessment of whether the Group is reasonably certain to exercise such options impacts the lease term, which significantly affects the amount of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets recognised. Impacts on transition On transition to IFRS 16, the Group recognised right-of-use assets and additional lease liabilities. For the annual year starting at 1 January 2019, the Right-of-use assets have been measured at an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments. The impact on transition is summarized below. In thousands of USD 1 January 2019 Right of use assets 61,233 Lease liabilities 62,328 Prepayments 328 Accruals (1,423) 2 Accounting Policies (continued) d) Change in / new accounting policies (continued) i. IFRS 16 (continued) When measuring lease liabilities for leases that were classified as operating leases, the Group discounted lease payments using its incremental borrowing rate at 1 January 2019. The weighted- average rate applied is 3.4%. In thousands of USD 1 January 2019 Operating lease commitment at 31 December 2018 158,860 as disclosed in the Group's consolidated financial statements Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate 61,268 at 1 January 2019 Finance lease liabilities recognised as at 31 1,905 December 2018 (35) · Recognition exemption for short-term leases Lease liabilities recognised at 1 January 2019 63,138 Transition Previously, the Group classified property leases as operating leases under IAS 17. These include land and buildings. The leases run for the period of the signed concession agreement. Some concession agreements include clauses and regulations to renew the lease for an additional period after the end of the non-cancellable period. Some leases provide for additional rent payments that are based on changes in local price indices.

At transition, for leases classified as operating leases under IAS 17, lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted at the Group's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019. Right-of-use assets are measured at an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments - the Group applied this approach to leases. The Group used the following practical expedients when applying IFRS 16 to leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. · Applied the exemption not to recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases with less than 12 months of lease term. · Excluded initial direct costs from measuring the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application. · Used current lease term either the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. As a lessor The accounting policies applicable to the Group as a lessor are not different from those under IAS 17. The Group is not required to make any adjustments on transition to IFRS 16 for leases in which it acts as a lessor. However, the Group has applied IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers to allocate consideration in the contract to each lease and non-lease component. 2 Accounting Policies (continued) d) Change in / new accounting policies (continued) i. IFRS 16 (continued) Impacts for the period As a result of initially applying IFRS 16, in relation to the leases that were previously classified as operating leases, the Group recognised USD 59,658 thousand of right-of-use assets and USD 60,946 thousand of lease liabilities as at 30 June 2019. Also in relation to those leases under IFRS 16, the Group has recognised depreciation and interest costs, instead of port rent and operating lease expenses. During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group recognised USD 1,162 thousand of depreciation charges and USD 1,063 thousand of interest costs from these leases. For the impact of IFRS 16 on segment information and EBITDA, see Note 3. The Group presents lease liabilities in 'loans and borrowings' in the statement of financial position. The adoption of IFRS 16 does not impact the ability of the Group to comply with its Gross debt to EBITDA covenant. Details described on Note 10. ii) IFRS 2 On 1 January 2019, the Group established share option program that entitles key management personnel to receive shares in the Company based on the performance of the Company during the vesting period. Under this program, holders of vested option are entitled to receive shares of the Company at the grant date. Currently, this program is limited to key management personnel and other senior employees. The option will be settled by physical delivery of shares. On 1 January 2019, the Group granted 204,000 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to employees that entitle them to a share payment after three years of service. The RSUs will be granted at the end of three-year vesting period and paid after two year holding period. Shares issued under the LTIP are subject to a dilution limit of up to 3% over 10 years, which will be monitored by the Committee. Upon vesting of an RSU, Employees must pay the par value in respect of each share that vests. Employees are also responsible to declare and pay the tax related to gains from RSUs to the authorities. The grant-date fair value of equity-settled share-based payment arrangements granted to employees is generally recognised as an expense, with a corresponding increase in equity, over the vesting period of the awards. The amount recognised as an expense is adjusted to reflect the number of awards for which the related service and non-market performance conditions are expected to be met, such that the amount ultimately recognised is based on the number of awards that meet the related service and non-market performance conditions at the vesting date. iii) Other standards The IASB issued Annual Improvements as at 15 March 2019. The amendments are effective after annual period started as of 1 January 2019. The following standards are effective: · Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2015-2017 Cycle (issued on 12 December 2017) · Amendments to IAS 19: Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement (issued on 7 February 2018) · Amendments to IAS 28: Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures (issued on 12 October 2017) · IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments (issued on 7 June 2017) · Amendments to IFRS 9: Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation (issued on 12 October 2017) Earlier application is permitted. 2 Accounting Policies (continued) d) Change in / new accounting policies (continued) iv) Standards issued but not yet effective The following standards are in issue but not yet adopted by the Group: · Amendments to References to Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards, effective from 1 January 2020 · IFRS 3 Definition of a Business, effective from 1 January 2020 · IAS1 and IAS8, Definition of Material, effective from 1 January 2020 · IFRS 17 Insurance contracts, effective from 1 January 2021 The Group is currently evaluating the impact of adopting these new accounting standards. Management is expecting the adoption of the amendments has had no major impact on the Group's consolidated financial position or performance of the Group. Further analysis will be included on the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. e) Foreign currency Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into the respective functional currencies of the Group entities by using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the reporting date are retranslated to the functional currency at the exchange rate at the reporting date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies carried at historical cost should be retranslated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Foreign currency differences arising on retranslation are recognised in profit or loss. The Group entities use United Stated Dollars ("USD"), Euro or Turkish Lira ("TL") as their functional currencies since these currencies represent the primary economic environment in which they operate. These currencies are used to a significant extent in, or have a significant impact on, the operations of the related Group entities and reflect the economic substance of the underlying events and circumstances relevant to these entities. Transactions and balances not already measured in the functional currency have been re-measured to the related functional currencies in accordance with the relevant provisions of IAS 21 The Effect of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates. For the purpose of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, US Dollars has been chosen as the presentation currency by management to facilitate the investors' ability to evaluate the Group's performance and financial position in relation to similar companies domiciled in different jurisdictions, and to eliminate the depreciating effect of TL against hard currencies, considering all subsidiaries of the Company are earning revenues in hard currencies. Assets and liabilities of those Group entities with a different functional currency than the presentation currency of the Group are translated into the presentation currency of the Group at the rate of exchange ruling at the reporting date. The income and expenses of the Group entities are translated into the presentation currency at the average exchange rates for the period. Equity items, except for net income, are translated using their historical costs. These foreign currency differences are recognised in "other comprehensive income" ("OCI"), within equity under "translation reserves". Below are the foreign exchange rates used by the Group for the periods shown. As at 30 June 2019, 31 December 2018 and 30 June 2018, foreign currency exchange rates of the Central Bank of the Turkish Republic were as follows: 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 30 June 2018 TL/USD 0.1738 0.1901 0.2193 Euro/USD 1.1382 1.1458 1.1641 2 Accounting Policies (continued) e) Foreign currency (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2019, 30 June 2018 and for the year ended 31 December 2018, average foreign currency exchange rates of the Central Bank of the Turkish Republic were as follows: Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 31 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 December 2018 TL/USD 0.1783 0.2450 0.2078 Euro/USD 1.1297 1.2093 1.1764 f) Alternative performance measures This interim condensed set of financial statements includes certain measures to assess the financial performance of the Group's business that are termed "non-IFRS measures" because they exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or are calculated using financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. In order to account for the impact of IFRS 16, which is applied in the Group financials using the modified retrospective approach, comparative information is not restated, and the impact has been presented as a separate reconciling item on computations. These non-GAAP measures comprise the following. Segmental EBITDA Segmental EBITDA calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation; amortisation; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items. Management evaluates segmental performance based on Segmental EBITDA. This is done to reflect the fact that

there is a variety of financing structures in place both at a port and Group-level, and the nature of the port operating right intangible assets vary by port depending on which concessions were acquired versus awarded, and which fall to be treated under IFRIC 12. As such, management considers monitoring performance in this way, using Segmental EBITDA, gives a more comparable basis for profitability between the portfolio of ports and a metric closer to net cash generation. Excluding project costs for acquisitions and one-off transactions such as unallocated expenses, gives a more comparable year-on-year measure of port-level trading performance. Management uses Segmental EBITDA to evaluate each port and group-level performances on operational level. Specific adjusting items The Group presents specific adjusting items separately. For proper evaluation of individual ports financial performance and consolidated financial statements, Management considers disclosing specific adjusting items separately because of their size and nature. These expenses and incomes include project expenses; being the costs of specific M&A activities and the costs associated with appraising and securing new and potential future port agreements, employee termination expenses, income from insurance repayments, replacement provisions and other provision expenses and other expenses including donations, membership fees and special consumption taxes. Specific adjusting items comprised as following, Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 31 December 2018 (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Project 4,683 3,646 9,594 expenses Employee 419 112 147 termination expenses Replacement 256 -- 677 provisions Provisions / 997 306 (12,210) (reversal of provisions) Other 510 175 (690) expenses Specific 6,865 4,239 (2,482) adjusting items 2 Accounting Policies (continued) f) Alternative performance measures (continued) Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses. Management uses an Adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate Group's consolidated performance on an "as-is" basis with respect to the existing portfolio of ports. Notably excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, the costs of specific M&A activities and the costs associated with appraising and securing new and potential future port agreements. M&A and project development are key elements of the Group's strategy in the Cruise segment. Project lead times and upfront expenses for projects can be significant, however these expenses (as well as expenses related to raising financing such as acquisition financing) do not relate to the current portfolio of ports but to future EBITDA potential. Accordingly, these expenses would distort Adjusted EBITDA which management is using to monitor the existing portfolio's performance. A full reconciliation for Segmental EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to profit before tax is provided in the Segment Reporting Note 3 to these financial statements. Underlying Profit Management uses this measure to evaluate the profitability of the Group normalised to exclude the specific non-recurring expenses and income, and adjusted for the non-cash port intangibles amortisation charge, giving a measure closer to actual net cash generation, which the directors' consider a key benchmark in making the dividend decision. Underlying Profit is also consistent with Consolidated Net Income (CNI), as defined in the Group's 2021 Eurobond, which is monitored to ensure covenant compliance. Underlying Profit is calculated as profit/(loss) for the year after adding back: amortization expense in relation to Port Operation Rights, depreciation expense in relation to Right-of-use assets and specific non-recurring expenses and income. Adjusted earnings per share Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average per share. Management uses these measures to evaluate the profitability of the Group normalised to exclude the specific non-recurring expenses and income and adjusted for the non-cash port intangibles amortisation charge, giving a measure closer to actual net cash generation, which the directors' consider a key benchmark in making the dividend decision. Underlying profit and adjusted earnings per share computed as following; Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 31 December 2018 (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Loss) / (15,267) (3,638) 7,136 Profit for the Period Impact of (493) -- -- IFRS 16 (Loss) / (15,760) (3,638) 7,136 Profit for the Period Amortisation 15,543 16,045 31,648 of port operating rights Depreciation 1,162 -- -- of right-of-use assets Reversal of -- -- (12,209) replacement provisions Underlying 945 12,407 26,575 Profit Weighted 62,826,963 62,826,963 62,826,963 average number of shares Adjusted 1.5 19.7 42.3 earnings per share (pence) 2 Accounting Policies (continued) f) Alternative performance measures (continued) Net debt Net debt comprises total borrowings (bank loans, Eurobond and finance leases net of accrued tax) less cash, cash equivalents and short term investments. Management includes short term investments into the definition of Net Debt, because these short term investment are comprised of marketable securities which can be quickly converted into cash. Net debt comprised as following; Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 31 December 2018 (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Current loans 58,295 48,074 48,755 and borrowings Non-current 351,654 306,747 298,296 loans and borrowings Lease (60,945) -- -- liabilities recognized due to IFRS 16 application Gross debt 349,004 354,821 347,051 Cash and bank (58,795) (100,999) (79,829) balances Short term (72) (705) (72) financial investments Net debt 290,137 253,117 267,150 Equity 180,559 231,703 215,721 Net debt to 1.61 1.09 1.24 Equity ratio Leverage ratio Leverage ratio is used by management to monitor available credit capacity of the Group. Leverage ratio is computed by dividing gross debt to Adjusted EBITDA. Leverage ratio computation is made as follows; Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 31 December 2018 (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Gross debt 409,949 354,822 347,051 Lease (60,945) -- -- liabilities recognised due to IFRS 16 application Gross debt, 349,004 354,822 347,051 net of IFRS 16 impact Adjusted 80,903 81,401 83,714 EBITDA (annualized ) Impact of 1,542 -- -- IFRS 16 on EBITDA Adjusted 82,445 81,401 83,714 EBITDA (annualized ) Leverage 4.23x 4.36x 4.15x ratio CAPEX CAPEX represents the recurring level of capital expenditure required by the Group excluding M&A related capital expenditure. CAPEX computed as 'Acquisition of property and equipment' and 'Acquisition of intangible assets' per the cash flow statement. Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 31 December 2018 (USD '000) (USD '000) (USD '000) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Acquisition 5,589 5,431 11,896 of property and equipment Acquisition 69 151 2,911 of intangible assets CAPEX 5,658 5,582 14,807

For the period ended 30 June 2019 and 2018, and for the year ended 31 December 2018, the relevant hard currencies for the Group are US Dollar, Euro and Singaporean Dollar. 3) Segment reporting a) Products and services from which reportable segments derive their revenues The Group operates various cruise and commercial ports and all revenue is generated from external customers such as cruise liners, ferries, yachts, individual passengers, container ships and bulk and general cargo ships. b) Reportable segments Operating segments are defined as components of an enterprise for which discrete financial information is available, that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision-maker, in deciding how to allocate resources and assessing performance. The Group has identified ports in each country with same operations as an operating segment, separately, as each country represents a set of activities which generates revenue and the financial information of ports are reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision-maker in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. The Group's chief operating decision-maker is the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), who reviews the management reports of each port at least on a monthly basis. The CEO evaluates segmental performance on the basis of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") excluding the effects of specific adjusting income and expenses comprising project expenses, bargain purchase gains and reserves, board member leaving fees, employee termination payments, unallocated expenses, finance income, finance costs, and including the share of equity-accounted investees which is fully integrated into the GPH cruise port network ("Adjusted EBITDA" or "Segmental EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA is considered by Group management to be the most appropriate profit measure for the review of the segment operations because it excludes items which the Company does not consider to represent the operating cash flows generated by underlying business performance. The share of equity-accounted investees has been included as it is considered to represent operating cash flows generated by the Group's operations that are structured in this manner. 3 Segment reporting (continued) The Group has the following operating segments under IFRS 8: · Barcelona Port Investments SL ("BPI"), Valletta Cruise Port Plc ("VCP"), Ege Liman Isletmeleri A.S. ("Ege Liman"), Bodrum Liman Isletmeleri A.S. ("Bodrum Liman"), Ortadogu Antalya Liman Isletmeleri A.S. ("Ortadogu" or "Akdeniz"), Port Operation Holding Srl ("POH"), Lisbon Cruise Terminals LDA ("Port of Lisbon" or "LCT"), SATS - Creuers Cruise Services Pte. Ltd. ("Singapore Cruise Port"), Venezia Investimenti Srl. ("Venice Investment" or "Venice Cruise Port") and La Spezia Cruise Facility Srl. ("La Spezia") which fall under the Group's cruise port operations. · Ortadogu (Commercial port operations) and Port of Container Terminal and General Cargo ("Port of Adria" or "Port of Bar") which both fall under the Group's commercial port operations. The Group's reportable segments under IFRS 8 are BPI, VCP, Ege Liman, Ortadogu Liman (Commercial port operations) and Port of Adria. Segments that do not exceed the quantitative thresholds for reporting information about operating segments have been included in Other. Global Depolama does not generate any revenues and therefore is presented as unallocated to reconcile to the consolidated financial statements results. Assets, revenue and expenses directly attributable to segments are reported under each reportable segment. The basis of segmentation and the basis of measurement of the segment profit or loss has not changed from the latest annual financial statements. Any items which are not attributable to segments have been disclosed as unallocated. The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated (see Note 2). In order to account for the application of IFRS 16, management has presented as separate reconciling items the impact of IFRS 16 on segmental and adjusted EBITDA, segment assets, segment liabilities, depreciation, finance costs. As a result, the Group recognised USD 59,658 thousand of right-of-use assets and USD 60,946 thousand of liabilities from those lease contracts. The assets and liabilities are included in BPI, VCP, Other Cruise Ports, Ortadogu Liman and Port of Adria segments as at 30 June 2019. The Group recognises depreciation and interest costs, instead of operating lease expense (see Note 2d). During the six months ended 30 June 2019, in relation to those leases, the Group recognised USD 1,162 thousand of depreciation charges and USD 1,063 thousand of additional interest costs from leases. 3 Segment reporting (continued) b) Reportable segments (continued) i) Segment revenues, results and reconciliation to profit before tax The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue, results and reconciliation to profit before tax by reportable segment: BPI VCP Ege Other Total Ortadogu Port Total Total Lim Cruis Cruis Liman of Comme Conso an e e Adri rcial lidat Ports a ed USD '000 Six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) Revenue 12, 6,2 2,2 2,809 23,85 26,277 4,47 30,75 54,60 500 49 99 7 5 2 9 Segmental 7,7 3,7 1,3 4,027 16,82 20,690 1,56 22,25 39,08 EBITDA 19 21 58 5 8 8 3 7,1 3,4 1,3 3,757 15,64 20,656 1,35 22,00 37,65 06 25 58 6 2 8 4 · Segmental EBITDA pre IFRS 16 613 296 -- 270 1,179 34 216 250 1,429 · IFRS 16 impact on Segmental EBITDA Unallocated (4,28 expenses 3) Adjusted 34,80 EBITDA 0 114 · IFRS 16 impact on Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to profit before tax Depreciation (23,3 and 02) amortisation expenses (1,16 2) · IFRS 16 impact on depreciation and amortization expenses Specific (6,89 adjusting 0) items* Finance income 10,52 6 Finance costs (28,9 63) (1,06 3) · IFRS 16 impact on finance costs (Loss) / (13,8 profit before 29) income tax Six months ended 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) Revenue 13, 5,6 1,7 1,627 22,38 27,997 6,17 34,16 56,55 348 76 36 7 2 9 6 Segmental 8,0 2,5 946 3,214 14,72 23,145 2,46 25,60 40,32 EBITDA 17 44 1 0 5 6 Unallocated (4,25 expenses 7) Adjusted 36,06 EBITDA 9 Reconciliation to profit before tax Depreciation (22,5 and 86) amortisation expenses Specific (4,23 adjusting 9) items* Finance income 10,94 2 Finance costs (22,2

