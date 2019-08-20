Alfresco portfolio provides a wide range of core capabilities and content services

Alfresco Intelligence Services allows enterprises to gain valuable insights from their content

Alfresco Digital Workspace provides modern, out-of-the-box applications for end users

Alfresco is the only open source vendor with Government certified Governance Services

Alfresco Software, a commercial, open source software company, today announced its Digital Business Platform is recognized as "a leader" in the Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting a Content Services Solution, 2019-20. Alfresco received high scores across the board with maximum scores for Content Services Enablement, Interoperability, Scalability, Enterprise Fit, Capture and Scanning, and Business Process Management.

Sue Clarke, Ovum Associate Senior Analyst, said: "Digital transformation is driving the need for IT modernization, which Alfresco can help provide." Alfresco takes this further with its vision to enable enterprises to deliver instant services and exceptional experiences to their customers and employees, allowing them to improve customer satisfaction and lower costs. Alfresco sees a world where organizations build their digital operations for competitive advantage.

Alfresco CEO Bernadette Nixon said: "We are delighted to be recognized by Ovum as a 'Leader' in The ECM Ovum Decision Matrix. The report noted that 'the use of open source is growing in popularity, especially since several governments have recommended that public sector bodies implement open source solutions where possible.' The report also captured the fact that 'Alfresco is the first [and only] open source vendor to offer US DoD [5015.02] certified records management, a requirement for many government departments as well as local and regional governments.'"

According to the Ovum report: "Alfresco is ideally positioned with a strong customer presence in the public sector and government agencies. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform offers the ability to seamlessly integrate records management into business processes and automate the complete record lifecycle from capture through retention to final destruction."

The Alfresco Digital Business Platform connects people, processes and systems seamlessly, and delivers content to the people who need it when they want it. This in turn enables Alfresco's customers to turn their content into knowledge through scalable processes built for their business, while protecting it with powerful governance capabilities. The Digital Business Platform is a fully integrated platform that provides a flexible, agile framework that customers can use to build their own unique process and content-centric digital experiences.

The Ovum report observed that "Agile development, microservices, DevOps, and containerized deployments are all required elements of a modern IT architecture, and Alfresco delivers on all of these. Cloud is also an important component of modernization, particularly when combined with mobile access to content, and again Alfresco is able to offer flexible deployment models, allowing enterprises to move to the cloud in an orderly manner."

A complimentary copy of Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting a Content Services Solution, 2019-20 can be downloaded here.

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is a commercial, open source software company. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform accelerates the design and delivery of 'cloud-first' solutions for the enterprise that are process and content intensive. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Pitney Bowes, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

