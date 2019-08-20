Former Investment Banker Appointed CFO of AKL Research & Development

STEVENAGE, England, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKL Research and Development (AKLRD), a company developing an investigational osteoarthritis (OA) medicine, today announces the appointment of Michael Martin as its Chief Financial Officer.

With more than 40 years' global corporate finance experience advising companies in Mergers & Acquisitions, Initial Public Offerings and private equity, Mr Martin brings a wealth of deal experience to the AKL management team.

His appointment comes as AKLRD enters its next phase of bringing APPA, its investigational OA medicine which is currently in Phase I clinical trials at Liverpool University, to market.

AKLRD CEO David Miles, says: "Michael joins us at an important time both in the development of APPA and the company. His extensive corporate finance experience will be invaluable as we seek to grow AKLRD both organically and through partnerships."

Mr Martin says: "I am thrilled to join AKLRD's leadership team at what I believe is a pivotal stage in the company's growth and look forward to contributing to its future success."

About Michael Martin FCCA, CFO (photograph available on request)

Michael is a former investment banker and current business angel with over 40 years' experience advising companies in Mergers & Acquisitions, IPOs and private equity in Europe, the USA and Asia. As a founding member of the independent finance firm Anvil Partners LLP, he has spent more than 20 years advising entrepreneurially-led businesses on private equity/venture capital fundraising and exits. He is currently on the board of a number of companies including, Gooseberry Planet, La Salle Education, Virokine Therapeutics and AKLRD.

About AKLRD

AKL Research & Development Ltd focuses primarily on inflammatory diseases, identifying secondary metabolites of plant origin with proven efficacy and safety. These are synthesized before undergoing standard pharmaceutical clinical development, an innovative approach which greatly increases the chances of success, while reducing the probability of unexpected side effects.

APPA, is currently in Phase I in Osteoarthritis, a highly prevalent and devastating disease with limited treatment options and no cure.

AKLRD is based at the Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst, Stevenage , Herts UK . http://www.aklrd.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/796296/AKL_Research_and_Development_Logo.jpg