PHSC Plc - Final Payment Dividend Date

20 August 2019

PHSC PLC

(the "Company")

Final Dividend Payment Date

PHSC plc, a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that further to the Company's announcement on 19 August 2019, in which the Board proposed a final dividend of 0.5p per share, the Company confirms that the final dividend will be payable on 11 October 2019 to shareholders on the register on 27 September 2019.

As previously announced, the total dividend for the year ended 31 March 2019 will be 1.0p share.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its trading subsidiaries Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. B2BSG Solutions Limited offers innovative security solutions including electronic tagging, labelling and CCTV.