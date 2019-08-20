Luxurious Boutique Hotel in the Heart of Moscow

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's necessary to relax and restore energy before setting out to explore the legendary capital of Russia. And of course, this has to happen in a comfortable and beautiful setting. That is why experts of Luxury Lifestyle Awards are happy to recommend Akvarel Hotel, this year's winner in the category of Luxury Boutique Hotel in Moscow, Russia.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany & Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Hilton were proudly named winners.

Akvarel Hotel was founded in 2003 and is located in the very center of Moscow near the best bars and restaurants, luxury brand stores, Red Square and the Kremlin, the Bolshoi Theatre and other city attractions. At the same time, Akvarel Hotel is hidden from all the fuss in a quiet courtyard. In 2016-2017, a fundamental renovation was executed by the famous Front Architecture, and Akvarel Hotel turned into a hotel with a brand-new design.

"We got inspired by the bursting energy of Moscow with its world-famous cultural and historical heritage, urban vibes and vivid nightlife. At the same time, Akvarel Hotel is a perfect place to relax and recharge in the atmosphere of modern sophisticated luxury, before or after exploring the city. We believe that the hotel is a hidden gem of Moscow, a secluded and cozy oasis of comfort and peace in the megapolis with 12 million people," says the hotel's general manager Olga Bilyukova.

After their big makeover, Akvarel Hotel now features 24 standard and superior rooms with new conceptual design and furniture that emphasize comfort, functionality and pure aesthetic pleasure. The facilities also include a wine room and a lobby bar. Besides, the hotel hosts a collection of artworks by both local and international artists.

Akvarel Boutique Hotel is exactly what guests need for a luxurious and relaxing stay in the very heart of Moscow.

