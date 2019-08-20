South Korea's largest PV project is scheduled for commissioning by next year. The project developer - Korean floating PV specialist Scotra - is also planning a 2.5 MW offshore solar project with the support of the government.South Korean floating PV specialist Scotra Co Ltd has begun work on a 25 MW floating project at a water reservoir in Goheung-gun county, in the Korean province of Jeonnam. The company is building the array for Korean renewable energy company Topinfra Co Ltd and said the project will be finalized by next year. The developer said that once complete, the plant will be fourth ...

