Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Aug-2019 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 19-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 358.0089 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29985 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 17325 EQS News ID: 860085 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2019 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)