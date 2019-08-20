BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

(the "Company")

Director Declaration



BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Jonathan Cartwright, a non-executive director and Chairman of the Company, will join the Board of British Smaller Companies VCT plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 October 2019.

Mr K Mayger

for and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



20 August 2019