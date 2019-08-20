

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output remained unchanged in June after easing for three straight months, Eurostat reported Tuesday.



Production was flat after decreasing 0.5 percent in May and 1.5 percent in April. Building output gained 0.3 percent, while civil engineering fell 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, construction output growth eased to 1 percent in June from 1.7 percent in May. This was the weakest expansion in five months.



In the EU28, production in construction fell 0.3 percent in June from May and increased 0.6 percent annually.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX