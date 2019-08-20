The "European Parcels Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European Parcels: Market Insight Report 2019 sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape, covering eight main countries in-depth: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These markets represent 76% of European GDP and, according to the author's market model, 80% of total parcels revenues.

The other countries included in the author's continent-wide overview and market size estimates are Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Albania, FYR Macedonia, Malta and Montenegro. Russia and Turkey are excluded.

The author's definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to-consumer and consumer consigned parcels.

Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40 kg.

All service levels are included (time-definite and deferred).

Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same-day delivery fulfilment and contract logistics are excluded.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Summary

About the author

2. European Parcels Market Background

3. Market definition

Characteristics of the market

Business vs. consumer delivery

Other segmentations of the market

Premium/economy

International/domestic

4. Market Trends

4.1 Development of better last-mile delivery solutions

Self-employed couriers

Parcel shops and locker networks

Delivery to the workplace

Home lockers and in-boot deliveries

4.2 Changes in retail patterns

Increase in direct sales by brands

Emergence and growth of subscription box business model

4.3 Leading retailers playing a more active role in deliveries

Amazon

Other retailers

Click Collect

4.4 Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service

4.5 Increased use of technology in carrier operations

Hub and depot automation

Last-mile delivery technology

PoD improvements

Blockchain

4.6 Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models

4.7 Cross-border B2C deliveries

4.8 Growth of same day delivery

4.9 Evolving role of postal operators

4.10 Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment

4.11 Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels

5. Market Size and Growth

Parcels market value

Volume

Pricing

Economic performance and impact on parcels markets

Impact of internet retail market growth on parcels markets

6. Competitive Landscape

Types of parcels carriers

Postal operators

Integrators

European networks

Independents

Market shares

Acquisitions

FedEx

UPS

Royal Mail

Deutsche Post DHL

Le Groupe La Poste/GeoPost

7. Profiles of leading groups

DPDHL

UPS (Europe)

Recent developments

FedEx

Recent developments

Royal Mail Group

Le Groupe La Poste/DPD

Parcels (within Services-Mail-Parcels)

GeoPost

Recent developments

Hermes

Recent developments

Poste Italiane

Amazon Logistics

Other European networks

Eurodis

Net Express Europe

GO! (General Overnight)

Logistics World Alliance

System Alliance Europe

8. Forecasts

Economic growth forecasts

Internet retail forecasts

Parcels market forecasts

Key messages for parcels networks

Risks to the forecasts

9. Germany

Market size and growth

Parcels market size

GDP growth

Internet retail sales and growth

Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail

Germany Competitor Analysis

Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue

Deutsche Post DHL

UPS Germany

DPD

GLS Germany

FedEx Germany/TNT Express Germany

Germany Parcels market forecast

GDP forecast

Internet retail forecasts

Parcels market forecast

10. United Kingdom

Market size and growth

Parcels market size

GDP growth

Internet retail sales and growth

Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail

UK Competitor Analysis

Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue

Royal Mail

DHL Express

UK Mail

DPD

DPD Local

UPS

FedEx UK

TNT Express

Yodel

Hermes

DX Group

Tuffnells

APC Overnight

Amazon Logistics

UK Parcels market forecast

GDP forecast

Internet retail forecast

Parcels market forecast

11. France

Market size and growth

Parcels market size

GDP growth

Internet retail sales and growth

Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail

France Competitor Analysis

Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue

La Poste

Geodis (SNCF Logistics)

FedEx France

UPS France

DHL France

GLS France

Ciblex

Colis Priv

France Parcels market forecast

GDP forecast

Internet retail forecast

Parcels market forecast

12. Italy

Market size and growth

Parcels market size

GDP growth

Internet retail sales and growth

Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail

Italy Competitor Analysis

Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue

BRT SpA

DHL Italy

UPS Italy

Poste Italiane

GLS Italy

FedEx Italy

Italy Parcels market forecast

GDP forecast

Internet retail forecast

Parcels market forecast

13. Spain

Market size and growth

Parcels market size

GDP growth

Internet retail sales and growth

Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail

Spain Competitor Analysis

Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue

Correos/Correos Express

DHL Spain

SEUR Geopost

MRW

UPS Espaa

Nacex

FedEx

TIPSA

GLS Spain

Tourline

Envialia

Spain Parcels market forecast

GDP forecast

Internet retail forecast

Parcels market forecast

14. Netherlands

Market size and growth

Parcels market size

GDP growth

Internet retail sales and growth

Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail

Netherlands Competitor Analysis

Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue

PostNL

DHL Parcel Netherlands

UPS Netherlands

FedEx Netherlands

DPD Netherlands

GLS Netherlands

Netherlands Parcels market forecast

GDP forecast

Internet retail forecast

Parcels market forecast

15. Belgium

Market size and growth

Parcels market size

GDP growth

Internet retail sales and growth

Internet retail as a percentage of GDP

Belgium Competitor Analysis

Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue

bpost

UPS Belgium

FedEx Belgium

DPD Belgium

DHL Belgium

GLS Belgium

Belgium Parcels market forecast

GDP forecast

Internet retail forecast

Parcels market forecast

16. Poland

Market size and growth

Parcels market size

GDP growth

Internet retail sales and growth

Poland Competitor Analysis

Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue

DHL Express (Poland) Sp z.o.o

UPS Polska Sp z.o.o

Poczta Polska S.A.

DPD Polska Sp. z.o.o.

FedEx

General Logistics Systems Poland Sp z.o.o

Poland Parcels market forecast

GDP forecast

Internet retail forecast

Parcels market forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3skl3u

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005360/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900