Two subscribers who signed up to a 20% discounted shares subscription in mid June ended up yesterday paying almost the same percentage as a premium on the trading price of the stock.The market uncertainty afflicting solar and other investors as the U.S.-China trade war shows no signs of abating was aptly illustrated yesterday by the travails of mono solar manufacturer and lithium-ion battery storage company Comtec Solar. The Shanghai business is currently preparing to bundle every four of its shares into one new unit in a bid to comply with Hong Kong stock market guidelines about ensuring listed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...