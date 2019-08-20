The global Interleukin inhibitors market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005385/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global interleukin inhibitors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global interleukin inhibitors market size is the high target affinity and specificity of interleukin inhibitors. Interleukin is target-specific in binding to the subunit of interleukin cytokines and inhibits the interaction receptors. Unlike conventional therapies, interleukin inhibitors work directly on interleukin receptors, and as a result, these drugs are highly effective in the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and Crohn's disease. Moreover, the growing R&D activities in the field and the positive results of clinical trials for late-stage molecules will also support the growth of the interleukin inhibitors market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Interleukin Inhibitors Market: Increasing Awareness about Autoimmune Diseases

Government bodies and organizations across the world are conducting several campaigns to increase awareness about various autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, psoriasis, and others. For instance, the month of May has been recognized as the National Arthritis Awareness Month by the National Arthritis Awareness Program (NAAP). Such awareness campaigns are contributing heavily to the increased adoption of various therapeutics, including interleukin inhibitors.

"Apart from the increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases, other factors such as the introduction of biosimilars, and strategic alliances among vendors will boost the interleukin inhibitors market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Interleukin Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global interleukin inhibitors market by product (interleukin-23 inhibitors, interleukin-17 inhibitors, interleukin-6 inhibitors, and other interleukin inhibitors) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The dominance of North America can be attributed to several factors such as the recent approval of various drugs, patient assistance programs, and the strong prevalence of various autoimmune diseases in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005385/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com